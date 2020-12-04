SEBRING — This year’s Christmas parade theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and is sponsored by the Sebring/Avon Park Jaycees.
Jaycees member Ian Belanger said entries were a little bit slow this year, but considering everything that is going on, they expect a nice parade. They will have about 50 entries this year, compared to about 80 the last few years.
The lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. tonight (Friday) on the Sebring Parkway, and the parade for viewing begins at 7 p.m. sharp, he noted.
The Sebring Police Color Guard will begin the parade, followed by other police vehicles, city fire trucks, council members, Miss Highlands County pageant winners and many business and non-profit organizations, Belanger said. The Sebring High School band will conclude the parade, followed by Santa.
“We did not select a grand marshal this year because we did not want anyone to feel pressured to attend that might not want to otherwise,” he said. “We can’t wait to have that tradition back next year. This year’s parade will include no pamphlet handing out, or candy being passed out, only a viewing of the parade.”
The no parking signs for the downtown area went up Wednesday, and included the education piece to “social distance.”
Belanger said the City of Sebring informed him the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel demolition on Ridgewood Drive will be complete by early Friday morning, and there would be no concerns of a lingering demo project.
The parade will start at the Sebring Parkway and Ridgewood Drive and travel south on Ridgewood Drive to Circle Drive and go partially around the Circle then turn onto South Commerce Avenue where it will conclude near the Sebring Parkway.
Road closures
The Sebring Police Department advises there will be several road closures associated with the parade that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area.
Drivers are urged to pre-plan their travel during this time, be patient and exercise extreme caution due to the possibility of extended traffic delays as well as increased pedestrian traffic in the area.
At 5:30 p.m. the northbound and southbound lanes of the Sebring Parkway will be closed from Home Avenue to North Ridgewood Drive.
The following closures will start at 6:45 p.m.
• North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from the Sebring Parkway to Circle Drive.
• Circle Drive will be closed.
• North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
• West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
• East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
• South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
• South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Circle Drive to the Sebring Parkway.
The closed roads will reopen by 9 p.m.
The northbound detour for Ridgewood Drive (State Road 17) begins at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Kenilworth Boulevard where northbound vehicles will turn right onto Kenilworth Boulevard and then left on the Sebring Parkway to North Ridgewood Drive.
The southbound detour for Ridgewood Drive will have vehicles turning left onto the Sebring Parkway and then right onto Kenilworth Boulevard and then left onto Lakeview Drive.