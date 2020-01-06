SEBRING — Sebring Circle Park has a new feature that seemed to have popped up after the removal of the holiday decorations.
The park now features six metal cafe-style round tables with attached seats and a metal umbrella covering.
Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board Member Kelly Cosgrave said, “We want to provide some seating and shade area for just anyone who wanted go and visit the circle and relax and have lunch or visit with one another, maybe grab a coffee, pick up a sandwich or something and enjoy the Circle.”
Metal tables with metal umbrellas were chosen because they are sturdy, made for outdoors and can withstand the weather, she said. Also, they are ADA accessible with certain tables having a spot to accommodate a stroller or a person in a wheelchair.
“We are always trying to add improvements that make it more user friendly to our residents in the community and guests when they visit,” Cosgrave said.
The CRA is always trying to improve the district and entice people to want to be downtown.
It is nice if kids come to the Children’s Museum and then get an ice cream and walk up to the Circle, she said. Those of any age can spend some time there including people on their lunch break from work.
“It is something we felt would be an asset to the Circle,” Cosgrave said.
Since the table don’t have removable chairs there is no worry about things getting knocked over. It is the type of seating and tables that are used on university campuses and other public spaces in other city’s so the CRA thought it was a good fit for Sebring.
Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said, it is a welcome addition; they look very nice and they provide some shade.