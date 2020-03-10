SEBRING — The polls are open today for the City of Sebring City Council election with four candidates vying for three seats.
The candidates include the three incumbents seeking re-election — Tom Dettman, Mark Stewart and Lenard Carlisle —and the only challenger, Mark Wilson. The top three vote-getters will serve a three-year term on the City Council.
Sebring has 5,556 registered voters. The turnout was very low for the early voting in Sebring.
Highlands Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said Monday that there were 57 early voting ballots cast, which is .01%.
For Election Day today, the precincts that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. are as follows:
Precinct 7 & 11S – Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
Precinct 8 & 15S – Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave., Sebring.
Precinct 9 – Boys & Girls Club, 111 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
Precinct 10 – Sebring Masonic Lodge, 1809 Home Ave., Sebring.
Also, early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary continues through March 14. The voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A qualified voter may vote early in person at the Kenilworth Operations Center, the Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers or the Lake Placid Town Government Center. The voter must present a Florida driver license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote.
Early voting will be at the following Highlands County locations.
• Kenilworth Operations Center, 4500 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
• Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
• Lake Placid Town Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North, Lake Placid.
The Presidential Preference Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 17.
Early voting will not be conducted on Monday, the day before the election.
The Supervisor of Elections Office advises this is your chance to get it done early and avoid possible lines at the polling places, especially at the larger precincts such as precincts 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25.
It doesn’t matter where you live, you may go to any of the three early voting sites and cast your vote there.