SEBRING — Election Day is Tuesday for Sebring registered voters who will cast their ballots with three candidates vying for two seats on the Sebring City Council.
The candidates are Charlie Lowrance, incumbent and council president; Roland Bishop, who was appointed to the City Council in August, and Terry Mendel.
Bishop is a third-generation resident who returned to his native Highlands County following completion of his bachelor's degree in automotive aftermarket business at Northwood University in West Palm Beach.
Projects that he wants to see completed include the revitalization of downtown, expansion of utility services and the waterfront project.
"I am committed to get as knowledgeable as I can on all issues and concerns, doing my own research and keeping the best interest of all the residents in the city at the forefront while being fiscally responsible and preserving the quaintness of our City on the Circle," Bishop said.
Lowrance worked in fire/rescue for 29 years and was a station captain in Miami/Dade County when he retired.
He has lived and worked in Sebring for over 30 years and he is also a business entrepreneur having owned and operated several businesses in Sebring.
Having served six years on the council, Lowrance said, "You know what you are getting with me. This city is growing and I believe we need well informed and experienced council members to guide our city forward."
A few of the projects Lowrance would like to see in the near future are the redevelopment of the city's waterfront area, more housing, and new business's downtown, as well as saving a few of the historic buildings such as the Santa Rosa Hotel.
Mendel was born and raised in Sebring and graduated from Sebring High School in 1966.
"Being on the Historical Society, I have been very concerned about careful preservation of our historical buildings,' because it is very expensive to renovate these old buildings and there has been so much damage to the Kenilworth Lodge and the Santa Rosa Hotel," she said.
Mendel questions the Community Redevelopment Agency's plans to redevelop the waterfront, which she calls, "the little heart, of our area," with the library, Highlands Lakeside Theatre, Highlands Art League and the Sebring Historical Society.
The precincts that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day are as follows:
• Precinct 7 & 11S – Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 8 & 15S – Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave., Sebring.
• Precinct 9 – Boys & Girls Club, 111 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 10 – Sebring Masonic Lodge, 1809 Home Avenue, Sebring.
Sebring has 6,288 active eligible voters who could vote in the election.
Thus far, there has been a 6.98% turnout (a total 439 ballots cast) with the 377 who voted by mail and the 62 who cast their ballots during early voting.
The City Council terms of office are three years.