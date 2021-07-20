SEBRING — The City Council will discuss today if it still has interest in relocating City Hall although no one has shown interest in purchasing the present facility.
The city has been considering a move to the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive, which is owned by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency. The CRA purchased the building and the entire block in February 2019 for $325,000.
In March, the City Council considered a proposal for the phase 1/design part of the renovation project at a cost of $68,563, which would have provided a good estimate of the cost to renovate the building. But, council decided not to spend the money for design work before seeing if there was any interest from potential buyers to purchase the current City Hall property on South Commerce Avenue.
The city received no responses by the June 14 deadline, when it advertised for letters of interest from potential buyers.
The City Council was seeking to spend up to $2 million for renovating the three-story former bank building.
City Council President Curt Ivy said Monday, “Perhaps we should investigate building a new City Hall on the existing property. Probably after these construction materials come back to more reasonable prices.
“That way we could design the building to our specific needs. Of course, everything depends on funding. I am sure the council and city administration will be working on a solution.”
Mayor John Shoop believes relocating the City Hall to the former bank building on Ridgewood Drive would provide an economic boost to the community and fill up a big building.
A few of the council members think it is a good move, he said. “If we made the decision to do that and then put the building [current City Hall] up for sale, it may be a little backwards from what some of the council wants, but it is more of a formal way to do it.”
It is a question of what comes first – sell the building and develop or develop and then sell the building, Shoop said.
“You have got to have confidence in what you are doing and I really think it would help that side of town and just get people downtown and have a lot of activity and it is right between our our fire station, water department and police station so everybody is kind of in one area then, which is kind of a neat thing,” he said.
CRA Chairman David Leidel is scheduled to be at today’s City Council meeting, which is at 5:30 p.m.
Leidel said he would be informing the City Council that the CRA Board seeks an answer from the city within 60 days on whether or not it wants to relocate City Hall to the Wachovia Bank building.
Leidel said the the bank property may be needed for the planned four-story residential building on the former Nancesowee Hotel property on North Ridgewood Drive.