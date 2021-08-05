SEBRING — With Curt Ivy moving outside the city limits, the Sebring City Council decided to address filling the vacancy at its next meeting on Aug. 17.
But, at its meeting Tuesday, council selected a new council president and pro-tempore.
At the council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said with the departure of Ivy, who moved out of the city and had to resign his position, the City Charter calls for council to appoint another member in a reasonable time.
Noethlich asked the council if it wanted to do that now or at the Aug. 17 council meeting.
Council Pro-tempore Charlie Lowrance noted there will be an election in about six months away so they would need to appoint somebody.
Lowrance said they should address it at the next meeting so there is sufficient time for the public to know what is going on and in case someone wants to “throw their hat in the ring.”
Councilman Mark Stewart agreed with Lowrance.
Lowrance added that council will see who is interested and probably make a selection at the next meeting.
Councilman Tom Dettman, noting that Lowrance is the council’s pro-tempore, nominated Lowrance for council president until the next election when the council seat is filled and then follow the protocol for selecting the council president at that time.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle seconded Lowrance’s nomination, which was unanimously approved by council.
Carlisle nominated Dettman for pro-tempore, which was seconded by Stewart and unanimously approved by council.