SEBRING — The downtown bat nuisance issue will be going to the City of Sebring’s Code Enforcement Board in January after Tuesday’s meeting was canceled.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the Code Enforcement Board meeting was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances and has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the City Council Chambers.
The Circle Drive property owner has been trying to get the property in compliance and working diligently to clean up the mess, Hart said. “Hopefully we will have a little bit better understanding on where he is at come the next meeting and hopefully he can square it away,” Hart said.
“I am sure there is just not one building around the Circle that has bats,” he said. “Unfortunately all of those are old buildings and I am sure that bats find their way in.”
The owners of a downtown building infested with bats were scheduled to go before the Code Enforcement Board as their efforts to deal with the creatures have been unsuccessful.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel has maintained that the bats and their droppings pose a serious health issue and she feels like nothing is being done.
At a recent City Council meeting, Police Chief Karl Hoglund said the subject property is 304 Circle Park Drive, which is owned by the Lombardos.
A code enforcement case was initiated after receiving a call from Doug McLean, owner of the adjacent building at 300 Circle Park Drive, in August.
Within days, the Lombardos had a signed invoice from a wildlife expert from Orlando to deal with the problem, Hogland said. There was an effort with netting to keep the bats out, but they still inhabit the building.
According to the wildlife expert, the Lombardos did not fulfill one part of their obligation, which was to re-stucco the exterior of the building to create a smooth surface so that the bats could not stay and they did not maintain the nets through the summer storms and hurricane, Hogland said.