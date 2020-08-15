SEBRING — The City of Sebring will have a committee meeting to determine how to hire a firm to renovate the former Wachovia bank building on Ridgewood Drive into a new City Hall.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jack Stoup Civic Center will focus on how the city will bid the project.
It could be bid either as a “design/build” project or with a “construction manager at risk” type of philosophy, he said.
The meeting will include Mayor John Shoop and City Council Members Lenard Carlisle and Mark Stewart.
“It’s an effort to determine how we are going to put out to bid the old Wachovia building property to try an obtain a estimate of what it is going to cost to renovate it,” Noethlich said.
After the committee meeting, the next step would be to put out some type of RFP (request for proposal), he said.
Over 10 years ago the Wachovia bank closed its downtown Sebring location in the distinctive, white, curved, three-story building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the property over a year ago for $325,000.
and after some consideration at that time to relocate City Hall to the building, the City Council decided recently to proceed with renovating the structure into a city hall.
In July, the City Council asked City Attorney Bob Swaine to draft a contract for the sale of the present City Hall property on South Commerce Avenue to the county, contingent on the city acquiring the North Ridgewood Drive building from the CRA and then relocating the city’s offices.
More than a year ago, engineer Carl Cool of Cool and Cobb Engineering of Avon Park prepared a report for the city that showed a floor plan for the Wachovia building where the city could set up easily on the first two floors, leaving the third floor for future build-out.