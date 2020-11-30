SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider a zoning change for the new owners of the Lakeview Terrace Apartments, who plan an extensive remodeling/refurbishing of the Lakeview Drive property.
The owner of the property at 2520 Lakeview Drive is the Hollywood, Florida-based, Berkshire Business Investments LLC, which purchased it in August 2019 for $275,000.
Originally Berkshire requested a Future Land Use Amendment and rezoning of the property for high density residential (up to 40 dwelling units per acre).
In February, nearby residents and the Sebring City Council members agreed they would like to see redevelopment of the Lakeview Terrace Apartments, but they believed the proposed plan did not include enough parking.
Now Berkshire is seeking a rezoning from R-1A (single family) to planned development to allow for eight dwelling units.
The .83 acre lot has structures on site that at one time consisted of 14 multifamily dwelling units, the Council agenda states. The multifamily use was a nonconforming use that was discontinued for more than a continuous period of 90 days
The plan for the property noted that the Lakeview Terrace Apartments property was built in 1924, but since 2009 the property seems to have been abandoned.
The concept plan provided to the City preserves the existing structures onsite and proposes a total of eight dwelling units and a storage shed in the rear portion of the property. Parking can accommodate up to 13 vehicles onsite.
The business model for the property is to solve housing needs of single families and professionals. The units will have individual appliances such as A/C units, water heater and meters, new electrical, plumbing, flooring and ceiling.
Berkshire Business Investments, according to its original proposal to the city, plans to invest at least an additional $250,000 in the property.
The rezoning ordinance was approved in its first reading in November.
The second and final reading of the ordinance will be during Council’s meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday.
At that meeting Council will also vote on the second reading of four ordinances annexing business properties on U.S. 27 North into the city limits.