The Truist Foundation has proposed deeding the Reflection Park property on U.S. 27 to the City of Sebring. The property at 1901 U.S. 27 S., Sebring was established as a memorial for the five local women who were shot to death in the SunTrust Bank (that was on the property) on Jan. 23, 2019.

The Truist Foundation, Inc. is proposing deeding the Reflection Park property, established in memory of the SunTrust mass shooting victims, to the City of Sebring.

The Foundation’s proposed grant agreement calls for the City to maintain the property at 1901 U.S. 27 South as a memorial park for at least 10 years with the Foundation granting to the City $250,000 for maintenance of the property.

