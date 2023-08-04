The Truist Foundation, Inc. is proposing deeding the Reflection Park property, established in memory of the SunTrust mass shooting victims, to the City of Sebring.
The Foundation’s proposed grant agreement calls for the City to maintain the property at 1901 U.S. 27 South as a memorial park for at least 10 years with the Foundation granting to the City $250,000 for maintenance of the property.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Scott Noethlich said there are recommended changes to the agreement – there is a perpetual clause that it remains a perpetual public property.
“I don’t know that we want to be in that situation or hamstring future councils if it is perpetual in nature. Maybe if there is another timeframe we can agree on,” he said. An email has been sent to the Truist person proposing this, but that person is out of the office this week.
If Council is amiable to this, the City will reach out again to Truist and move forward on it at the next Council meeting, Noethlich said.
Attorney Mike Swain, representing the City at the Council meeting, said Truist asked that it be indemnified as to anything that goes on at the property, but the City can’t do that and State Statues do not allow that. So Truist has been asked to remove that.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel asked, Truist is going to give $250,000 for the maintenance of the property for 10 years and then the City would be able to keep it as a public property and do something a little different with it?
Swain said that is what the City is asking.
“I don’t think you would want to maintain it forever,” he said.
Council President Lenard Carlisle said the matter should be tabled until the verbiage is right and Council agreed.
If Council declined the offer, Mayor John Shoop said Truist would continue to own the property and could sell it.
The dedication proceedings for Reflection Park were held Jan. 23, 2020, one year after five local women were shot to death in the SunTrust Bank that was on the property.