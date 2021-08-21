SEBRING — The Sebring City Council gave its OK to the Community Redevelopment Agency’s agreement with Sugar Sand Distillery on the lease, at no cost, for the 301 Circle Park Drive property.
At the end of five years, Sugar Sand Distillery would take possession and ownership of the building that was purchased by the CRA in 2020 for $230,000.
At the Tuesday City Council meeting, CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA seeks disposition of the property at less than fair market value.
“It is one of several properties that we plan to come before you in the coming months,” he said.
A selection committee reviewed the proposals and made a recommendation to the CRA Board, which plans to eventually turn the property over to Sugar Sand Distillery, Leidel said.
Sugar Sand Distillery was looking for a place to open a second location and downtown Sebring was not considered until this opportunity came up, he said.
“This opportunity is not without risk or cost,” Leidel said. “What makes it possible is that the CRA has purchased these properties, but the owners who are coming in are going to have a substantial cost to renovate these properties and put them back into use.”
The ultimate goal is for the CRA to preserve the integrity of the Circle buildings and to restore a vibrant downtown economy, he said.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he would like to see the downtown back to like it was in the “good old days.”
The business partners are Don Davies and Tony Castronova, who have proposed an establishment that involves Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and a live entertainment venue under one roof.
Mayor John Shoop they have been in business for many years and have a great concept that will fit historic downtown.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said he wanted it to succeed and he wants the downtown to succeed, but he was concerned that the LLC was a 50/50 ownership, “so if the business partners had a falling out it could jeopardize the chances of success.”
Lowrance wondered if they had an agreement on what would happen in such a circumstance?
City Attorney Bob Swaine said he wasn’t aware of such an agreement. If they operate the business well, at the end of five years, they would have an option to own the building at no charge. If it failed, it would revert back to the CRA.
Lowrance was also concerned about the minimum days of operation being four days a week in the agreement.
“I would like to see them open at least five days a week,” he said. “We, I think, have enough part-time businesses on the Circle. I would like to see at least a full-time [business].”
Leidel said they plan to be open at least five or six days a week, but the CRA Board backed it down to four, just in case things get slower than anticipated in the summer.
Castronova said he is partnering with Davies from Sugar Sand to do this deal. They have both been in business for 40 years. They do have agreements for a buyout if something did go bad.
They both turned 60 years old this year and they don’t want anything to go bad, he said. “This is the last spin of the wheel for us, so we intend to build an incredible business out of this.”
They do want to be open as much as possible and five days a week is not a problem at all, Castronova said.
“I will disclose that we are both putting up about $200,000 a piece in cash money,” he said.
Council voted unanimously to approve the CRA’s agreement with Sugar Sand Distillery for the disposition of the 301 Circle Park Drive property that had previously been Galleria 301 and Gilbert Drugs.