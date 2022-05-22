SEBRING — The Sebring City Council called for better communication with the Community Redevelopment Agency and council had many questions and some concerns before giving the OK for the CRA’s $6 million loan.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vasquez said, “These funds will allow the CRA to capitalize on our future revenues in an effort to reinvest them in the district sooner.”
The CRA Board prioritizes projects annually based on a number of factors such as the present needs, future impact to the district, projects that are coming up and current budget availability.
Vasquez noted some key projects that could be funded with the loan include the current main focus being on the restoration of the CRA-owned properties as the CRA partners with area businesses to redevelop them into economic generators for the district.
Additional projects would include: wayfaring signage, pedestrian safety and lighting improvement in the downtown, additional parking options, a rent subsidy program to assist the private sector attract and retain quality merchants, the creation of public restrooms in the downtown, residential infill projects to create new homeownership abilities, a full-time law enforcement officer dedicated to the downtown to be able to address issues and hopefully curtail future issues, development incentives to encourage downtown development and renovation of the Wall Street alleyway as more visitors are attracted to the downtown.
This list is not exhaustive and is a living document that the CRA Board revises priorities on an annual basis, Vasquez said.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said, “I am in the dark on what is going on here,” stating that Vazquez and CRA Board Chair David Leidel had meetings with each of the other council members, but not with her.
Mendel asked what happened with the waterfront redevelopment project and what was council voting on?
Leidel replied that this loan is separate from the waterfront project, but it can be a part of it.
Councilman Mark Stewart said he was distressed about a couple of things. He pointed out that borrowing $6 million means the CRA will be required to pay the principal and interest even without spending any of the money yet.
“So you are immediately spending money on interest – that bothers me,” he said. “The other aspect that bothers me is the time crunch, that we have to make a decision tonight to maintain that same [interest] percentage, which is wrong to bring it before us like that.”
Stewart said, “No matter what money you borrow, it still has to come before the City Council before the CRA can spend it – is that accurate?”
If the CRA is not going to get approval from the council, he will say “no” to the loan, Stewart said.
Leidel said the CRA Board has the authority to oversee and manage its budget.
“I don’t think that I can speak for the board that I am going to give our authority away,” he said.
Stewart said if the CRA is using CRA funds for private businesses, the council is not hearing about it, but if the CRA is using that money for public areas owned by the city, then the council will vote on it. “So there is a large portion the council doesn’t vote on.”
Leidel said, “It could be; I don’t mean to hem-haw, but I think there is a legal question in there as far as where does the city overstep its bounds.”
Stewart said he found out about a lot of areas where the CRA is helping, which he thinks is good, but it would be nice for the council to be aware of where the money is going.
Council President Tom Dettman said he doesn’t think council is “second-guessing” the CRA.
“We are asking for better communication, inclusion by all five voting members and we stand behind you,” he said.
Council unanimously approved the CRA loan, but Mendel first voiced that she wasn’t sure how to vote before giving it a “yes” vote.
The CRA will consolidate its debt, from a $1.5 loan in December 2020, with the new loan of $6 million to fund projects in the CRA district. The $6 million loan from Truist would be locked in at 4% interest with a 20-year payback period.