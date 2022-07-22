Former Salvation Army Building

The Sebring City Council approved the disposition of the former Salvation Army building on North Ridgewood Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The City Council approved the Community Redevelopment Agency’s disposition of the former Salvation Army building to the owners of Sophie’s Cafe.

At a recent City Council meeting, Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chairman David Leidel said the CRA purchased The Salvation Army building awhile ago and went through a selection process — soliciting proposals from the public and the CRA formed a committee to review the proposals and make a shortlist to interview the proposers.

