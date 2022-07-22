SEBRING — The City Council approved the Community Redevelopment Agency’s disposition of the former Salvation Army building to the owners of Sophie’s Cafe.
At a recent City Council meeting, Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chairman David Leidel said the CRA purchased The Salvation Army building awhile ago and went through a selection process — soliciting proposals from the public and the CRA formed a committee to review the proposals and make a shortlist to interview the proposers.
The CRA picked Sophie’s Cafe, which currently has a location on U.S. 27. Leidel said they will be manufacturing some of their baked goods downtown as well.
“If you have ever been there, you will be very excited to welcome them into our downtown community,” Leidel said.
During the public hearing, James Dean requested that the disposition would be tabled pending the litigation investigation, now underway.
There was a buyer from Tampa who was ready to pay cash for the building, he said.
“In a questionable transaction, the Sebring CRA said it was purchased so the buyer who wanted to open a restaurant was not able to purchase it,” Dean said. “Therefore the citizens of Sebring are paying $200,000 to open a restaurant when the buyer from Tampa would have paid the $200,000 and it would have cost the citizens nothing, so I ask that this be tabled.”
Leidel said, “It was a legal transaction that they (CRA) purchased the property and they are going through the legal process of disposing of it.”
Councilman Mark Stewart said he had one concern.
“I love their food; I eat there frequently,” he said. “A concern about their line of credit in that it is a credit card and that kind of scares me a little bit, although I have done that, which I don’t recommend for anybody.
“You took that into consideration I assume?”
Leidel said the main things the CRA is looking at when going through the selection process are obviously the concept, the experience and financial stability as well.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she remembers when the gentleman came from Tampa months ago. She recalled he was protesting because he had done a lot of research and he wanted to invest in Sebring. She remembers he had a restoration company and he was protesting because he was being denied.
“I still don’t understand why we are giving a building when we had people who wanted to buy it,” she said.
Leidel said that he didn’t remember the situation, but he remembers the gentleman, who was later invited to submit a proposal to the CRA, but he didn’t respond.
By a 3-1 vote, with Mendel voting “no”, the council approved the disposition of the building. Councilman Lenard Carlisle was absent from the meeting due to illness.
{span}The Sophie’s Café owners are husband and wife Eduardo Giraud and Yunii del Cueto.{/span}