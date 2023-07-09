A future of butterburgers and custard are in the cards for Sebring with the City Council’s approval of the replat of the property where a Culver’s will be built.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said there is a replat of the lot, which will soon be Culver’s and it is not known what will be going in the second parcel. Currently it is one parcel that is being divided into two parcels.
City Attorney Bob Swaine was dealing with a representative of S & L Properties to get this drafted, he said.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel commented, “I am glad to see Culver’s is coming. It’s over there by Popeye’s restaurant off [U.S] 27 is where it will be. A lot of people are doing a happy dance including my husband and he loves the Chick-fil-A coming.
“These are all signs of our expanding City and very positive signs so we are very glad to part of helping that,” Mendel said.
Council unanimously approved the replat of 2651 U.S. 27 South.
S & L Properties Sebring LLC purchased the parcel slated for the new Culver’s for $2.6 million in October 2022.
In April, Construction Journal estimated the cost of the Culver’s construction project at $1.3 million.
The fast-casual restaurant chain also has plans to open a location in Avon Park on U.S. 27 in front of Walmart near U.S. 27, just south of the car wash.
The Chick-fil-A is earmarked for location on U.S. 27, north of Bayview and south of the McDonald’s.
Also, a Chipotle Mexican Grill is being built at the Shoppes at Robin Center at 1310 U.S. 27 N. Sebring.