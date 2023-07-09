Culver's

A Culver’s restaurant is slated to be built at 2651 U.S. 27 South, Sebring.

 Courtesy photo

A future of butterburgers and custard are in the cards for Sebring with the City Council’s approval of the replat of the property where a Culver’s will be built.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said there is a replat of the lot, which will soon be Culver’s and it is not known what will be going in the second parcel. Currently it is one parcel that is being divided into two parcels.

