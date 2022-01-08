SEBRING — Omar DeJesus will be returning to Highlands County after the Sebring City Council approved his appointment as the City's new finance director.
At a recent City Council meeting, Sebring Mayor John Shoop said he had a recommendation for the appointment of a finance director. In accordance with the City Charter, department heads are appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of the City Council.
Shoop noted that he and City Clerk Kathy Haley, Councilman Charlie Lowrance and Councilman Roland Bishop met to review two resumes and came up with a good candidate — Omar DeJesus.
The salary that is being offered by the City and has been accepted by DeJesus is $91,000.
Council unanimously approved DeJesus for the finance director position.
DeJesus said he appreciates the opportunity and is excited to get to work.
"It is good to be back at a council meeting where you see familiar faces and friends in the both the council chairs and the audience, so looking forward to coming back to Sebring and getting to work," he said.
His start date is as soon as his employer lets him go, DeJesus said.
DeJesus had served as finance director of the Sun ’n Lake of Sebring Improvement District before becoming Haines City's finance director in November.
Penny Robinson, who had served as Sebring's finance director since October 2015, was approved by the City Council in November to fill the position of assistant city manager.