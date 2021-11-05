SEBRING — The Sebring City Council gave its OK to increasing the density of projects in the downtown including the proposed residential building on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency requested a change in the comprehensive plan to increase the allowable density.
At a recent Sebring City Council meeting, Central Florida Reginal Planning Council Senior Planer Dana Riddell said the land-use request comes in two parts.
The first part is to change the comprehensive plan to create a new land use designation and the second part of the request is to assign that new land use designation to allow up to 117 dwelling units per acre and to limit their floor area ration and their height.
“In a couple of weeks we will be back with the actual planned unit development where we will have more site-specific information available,” she said.
There were no questions from the public and no comments from council members.
Council unanimously approved the final reading of the ordinance amending the Sebring Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Element to add a new Future Land Use Classification of “High-Density Mixed-Use” and approved the new classification with respect to the site specific application at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive (former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property) for a residential building.
The ordinance states: This land use category is designed to encourage an energy efficient, compact and environmentally friendly mix of residential, retail, commercial, medical, office, pubic, recreational, institutional use development and redevelopment.
The Planned Unit Development zoning that had been assigned to the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property allowed 40 dwelling units per acre.
Construction Revolution Inc. submitted a proposal to develop 50 apartment units in a building to be constructed on the .43-acre site, with about 4,200 square feet of non-residential uses including retail, management office, and fitness center proposed on the ground floor along with parking.