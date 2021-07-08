SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved work to alleviate drainage issues on Lakeside Road and Highland Road, off Lakeview Drive in the area of Veterans Beach.
Speaking to Public Works Director Ken Fields, Councilman Charlie Lowrance said, “Is this something that is continuing. I know we have a lot of drainage problems around the city and so I am just wondering why in this particular moment we decided to go in and do something with it?
“I understand there is one pipe that is crushed in there from what you said, but just replacing that one pipe seems like it’s pretty expensive at $43,000.”
Fields replied, “Well, it is not just a pipe, it’s several structures and eventually this is going to tie into any potential work for improvements that we may do on Lakeview Drive related to the road repairs.”
Right now there is a lot of water from across U.S. 27 that is being dumped from a rather large pipe into a ditch and it is going into customers’ yards. That has caused quite a number of problems with the mosquitoes, he said. “The City is getting complaints constantly.”
But, more importantly, the pipe that is crushed is now causing a backup further down, Fields said. So water is not flowing through that pipe accurately causing it to back up down the line and affect several houses.
“We are constantly out there. So this is an engineered fix that was suggested to us,” he said.
Lowrance said he was just wondering because the city has plans to redo the entire road and drainage in that area.
Fields replied, “Definitely in a reasonable manner depending on if council accepts the plans and the cost for Lakeview Drive. We have got to start somewhere and this is as good a place as any, especially with the amount of water that we are getting from across U.S. 27.”
These repairs are off Lakeview Drive so it is outside of the planned Lakeview Drive project, he added. But, this will help get the water down to Lakeview Drive and then out into Lake Jackson.
In making a motion to approve the project, Councilman Tom Dettman said, that he discussed it with Fields that morning and he is satisfied with it.
Council approved the project, quoted from Excavation Point at $43,097, by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Lenard Carlisle was absent from the meeting.