SEBRING — The City Council recently approved an engineering proposal for the expansion of the city’s sanitary sewer collections system south on U.S. 27.
It has been a long-time goal for city staff to expand the collections system in this area where there is great development potential. The area is also the location for the county’s Emergency Operation Center, Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, County Road and Bridge Department, Fire/EMS Station and the County Health Department, the council agenda item noted.
Over the past several months, city and county staff met to strategize and develop a plan that would ultimately lead to the expansion of city sewer service to the U.S. 27 South corridor.
To help with the funding of this project, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners have pledged to a 50/50 split up to $1 million towards the completion of this project, the agenda states. Previous engineering estimates for this project have been in the $3.7 million range.
Staff has requested and received a proposal from Pennoni Engineering (formerly Envisors) in the amount of $57,000 to provide the preliminary engineering services. Envisors has previously worked on this project and is most familiar with the project’s objectives, the agenda states.
The approved 2021-22 fiscal budget provides sufficient funding for the engineering work using funds from the Utilities Department’s contingency account, according to the agenda.
This agenda item was approved recently with the council’s approval of the Consent Agenda.