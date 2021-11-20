SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Sebring Professional Firefighters Association Local #3210.
The agreement covers the contract years 2021-2024.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said there was a lot of bargaining on this agreement. Both the firefighters and the city went through the process in a lot of detail, he said.
“I just want to compliment both the city and the firefighters union for working together to come up with a better working relationship here,” he said.
There are some benefits for each, the city has some benefits by getting a 52-hour work week from the firefighters and the firefighters gained benefits through the agreement as well.
A summary of the changes states, effective Jan. 3, 2022, the Fire Department work schedule will increase from an average 48-hour week to an average 52-hour work week. This change will effectively reduce overtime with the staffing increase from five to six.
In compliance with FLSA (Fair Labor Standards Act), any firefighter working in excess of 144 hours during the work cycle containing a scheduled Kelly Day will be compensated at 1.5 times their regular rate.
A Kelly Day is a day off given to firefighters to bring the work week down to the negotiated number of hours.
Also, the agreement calls for the following:
• Updating the step plan to remain competitive with market.
• Provides COLA (cost o living adjustment) to be applied to the bargaining unit step plan when approved by council for general employees.
• Increases the fire inspector annual compensation from $2,500 to $3,000.
• Adds holiday pay at 1.5 times their regular rate for any employee that works the contract-observed holiday to be consistent with other bargaining contract.
• Removes holiday pay of 9.6 hours for all employees.
• Clarifies when a holiday shall commence.
The agreement, with an effective date of Oct. 1, 2021, is for a period of three years with no reopeners except by mutual consent in writing.
The additional cost to implement all union and city negotiated requests is $78,523, according to a summary of the contract changes.