SEBRING — The Sebring City Council took the next step Tuesday in the possible renovation of the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive into a new city hall.
Council approved the evaluation committee’s ranking of firms, with Marmer Construction of Sebring being top ranked to serve as the construction manager at risk for the renovation of the bank building. City staff will now negotiate a contract with Marmer.
Prior to council voting to approve the ranking, Purchasing Agent Lisa Osha said five firms had submitted proposals to the city with the top four being interviewed by the evaluation committee.
“I think the committee was very pleased with all of the submittals. They were all very qualified,” she said. The interviews really made a difference with the committee choosing Marmer Construction to be the construction manager at risk for the bank building.
Councilman Mark Stewart asked if the contract was for the construction firm to give the city an estimate on the cost to renovate the building. He wanted confirmation the vote was not approval to do the project.
Osha said, “Right.”
The City Council approved the ranking by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Charlie Lowrance was absent from the meeting.
If the project is approved, the construction manger at risk would provide the following services for the renovation: coordination and scheduling during the permitting and design phase, cost estimating, administering subcontracts and all related work required for a number of completed improvements.
The three-story semi-circle shaped building, at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, was built in 1973, but has been vacant for more than 10 years after it closed as a Wachovia Bank branch.
In February of 2019, the building and the entire block was purchased by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
About a year and a half ago, engineer Carl Cool of Cool and Cobb Engineering Company of Avon Park prepared a report for the city that showed a floor plan for the Wachovia building where the city could set up easily on the first two floors, leaving the third floor for future build-out.
The bank never found a need to build-out the third floor, Cool’s report stated.