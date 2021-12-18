SEBRING — The Sebring City Council unanimously approved the collective bargaining agreement with the police union for the contract years 2021-24.
Councilman Tom Dettman, who is a former Sebring Police chief, said it is a fair contract.
“It is baby steps and it is working in the right direction.
“I think it is a good document,” he added.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he agrees with Dettman.
“We have to do something and we have to do it sometimes in baby steps because of finances,” he said. “Thank you for a good document.”
Council President Charlie Lowrance thanked the police for their service to the community.
“I personally also want to say I would like to back our police department. I know there are a lot of places in this country where they are having issues with that,” he said. “I believe I speak on behalf of our council and our city that our police department is extremely important to us and we want to back you guys 100%.
“I don’t know how other people can think of defunding the police or anything like that,” Lowrance said. “My only wish is that we could pay you guys a lot more because I know you are worth it. Unfortunately we are limited. We are a relatively small community and somewhat limited, but we are behind you guys 100%.”
Carlisle also thank the council for finally putting the police officers in good vehicles.
“I talked to some of the ones who have the new vehicles and they are excited about them,” he said.
Lowrance said it may take awhile to replace all the vehicles.
The new agreement includes the following changes:
- Updates the Step Plan to include a 4% increase.
- Provides a Cost of Living Adjustment be applied to the bargaining unit Step Plan when approved by Council for general employees.
- Provides a bonus to members upon completion of five, seven and 10 years of consecutive service.
- Removes Officer of the Quarter and Officer of the Year bonus.
- Increases the time for the employee to present a grievance, in writing, to the Chief of Police from 10 calendar days to 21 City work days.
- Increases the number of compensatory time on the books from 60 hours to 85 hours.