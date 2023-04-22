After much public comment, the Sebring City Council approved a public speakers policy covering those who speak at City Council meetings.
The policy states in part, “personal, impertinent, abusive or slanderous remarks are not permitted.”
At a recent City Council meeting, City Attorney Bob Swaine said because this is the running of a business meeting, a policy such as this is allowed to be put in place. Courts have upheld this at the Federal Trial Court Level and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is the appellate region for the Southeastern portion of the United States.
It has been challenged and upheld as permissible, he said. Council doesn’t have to adopt this if it doesn’t want to.
The focus is on running an official business meeting and handling the matters of the city rather than a debate with a gathering of people that wish to just discuss policy in general, Swaine said.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she is very concerned about the proposed policy.
“I look on it as limiting the freedom of speech and our First Amendment rights,” she said. “My view is each and every person in our city can come and speak their mind. They only have three minutes and as long as they are orderly ... they should be able to speak.”
“There were instances of meetings in the past where many people came and spoke against me,” Mendel said, as she shared some of the comments that were aimed at her. “I just let them speak; they have a right to speak.”
Councilman Josh Stewart said, “I don’t think we are trying to shut down opposing views. I think we are trying to regulate it to relevant use.”
There are times people speak about things that aren’t relevant to the city’s business, he said.
Speaking to Mendel, Council President Lenard Carlisle said, “To me, what you just read people said to you is not relevant to our city business. They are running you down and what we are trying to do is stop people from coming up here and just belittling other people that has nothing to do with our city business.”
Then the issue was open to citizen comments.
James Dean said there is a great public awareness now of the denial of free speech with both Russia and China being criticized. He said Sebring would be wise not to join them.
Christopher Tuffley said it is not strictly speaking at a business meeting because a large part of what is being discussed is what our policies will be. He said it is essential for citizens to be able to input into that.
“When you get into politics at whatever level, you have to realize that not everyone is going to agree with you every time and I think you have to make allowances for that,” Tuffley said. “I would ask you not to vote for this resolution.”
Tom Mendel, Councilwoman Mendel’s husband, said at the previous council meeting Dean was providing two new councilmembers with information about a project of the Community Redevelopment Agency that was discussed previously at City Council meetings.
The mayor didn’t like that some of Dean’s facts weren’t correct, Tom Mendel said. “Since when does a speaker’s facts need to be correct before they can speak?”
The mayor didn’t believe the CRA chairman should be criticized without him being at the meeting, he said. “If that is a requirement, then they need to have public officials at every City Council meeting.”
George Miller said he had mixed feelings about it because the First Amendment and the freedom of speech is so important.
“There is a difference from freedom of speech and hate speech,” he said. “What I am hearing council discuss is not so much limiting the freedom of speech, but limiting the ability of people to come up here to attack groups of other individuals, especially if it is not addressed to the city business at hand.”
Council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution.