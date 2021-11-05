SEBRING — With no curbside recycling pickup in Highlands County, a few drop-off locations are being planned in the county to provide residents with a way to recycle.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Sebring City Council, County Engineer Clinton Howerton provided the background on the effort to provide a few recycling drop-off locations in the county.
Waste Connections was having a lot of issues with contamination in the county’s curbside recycling program, he said. People putting items/trash in the recycle bins that can’t be recycled and have to be sorted out by hand. So the county’s curbside recycling program was discontinued.
“We have always been trying to find some way to include the cities, all three municipalities into our program, especially Sebring because it didn’t have a recycling program while Avon Park had a recycling program for a little while,” Howerton said.
So the county will be going back to having recycling drop off centers, but it will be different from what they had before, he explained. Before, when the bins were at 20 or 30 locations, there were still contamination issues causing it to be sorted manually by hand, which is a safety issue for the workers.
Now the drop-off program will be staffed with an attendant to monitor the recycling, Howerton said. Waste Connections will provide a staff member for 10 hours a week at each collection point.
“If we can work with the City of Sebring to find a location to put one of these, then this opens it up for the city residents to use this as well,” he said. “We have a lot of residents who are very anxious to start recycling so we would like to start on it as quickly as we can.”
Council President Charlie Lowrance said, “That sounds great. I think you are right, I think there are a lot of people out there who do want to recycle and this will give them a way to do that.”
The other council members agreed.
City staff recommended to have the recycling drop-off in the area of the Max Long Complex where county recycling roll-offs were previously located.
Lowrance asked what the hours would be. Howerton replied that they want to be open on Saturdays, which would be a big day, but they don’t want to use up all the hours on Saturday because Waste Connections agreed to providing the staffing for 10 hours per week.
Howerton suggested four hours on Saturday morning and three hours on both Tuesday and Thursday mornings, but those haven’t been set yet.
Council was concerned that there may be a traffic issue at the Max Long Complex especially on Saturday mornings when sporting events are happening and with the limited time the drop-off location will be open.
Howerton said he didn’t anticipate there would be that much concentrated traffic, but it could be a benefit with parents being able to drop off their recyclables and then watch their kid play. But, the hours can be adjusted if there is a problem.
Council unanimously approved the Max Long Complex, 3200 Lakewood Road, for the recycling drop off location.