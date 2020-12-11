SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved a zoning change for Lakeview Terrace Apartments, which has been vacant for many years, but is slated for an extensive remodeling/refurbishing project.
The owner of the property at 2520 Lakeview Drive (between Shontee and Micco avenues) is the Hollywood, Florida-based, Berkshire Business Investments LLC, which purchased it in August 2019 for $275,000.
In February, Javier Frachi, who had applied for the rezoning, told the City Council the plan was to “remodel, refurbish it and make it almost brand new for affordable housing in Sebring. It needs to be completely renovated.”
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Frachi will likely be submitting plans soon to the city’s building department.
Originally Frachi requested a Future Land Use Amendment and rezoning of the property for high density residential (up to 40 dwelling units per acre).
In February, nearby residents and the Sebring City Council members agreed they would like to see redevelopment of the Lakeview Terrace Apartments, but they believed the proposed plan did not include enough parking.
The City Council recently approved, by second reading of an ordinance, the rezoning from R-1A (single family) to planned development to allow for eight dwelling units.
The plan for the property noted that the Lakeview Terrace Apartments property was built in 1924, but since 2009 the property seems to have been abandoned.
The revised concept plan provided to the city preserves the existing structures onsite and proposes a total of eight dwelling units and a storage shed in the rear portion of the property. Parking can accommodate up to 13 vehicles onsite.
The business model for the property is to solve housing needs of single families and professionals. The units will have individual appliances such as A/C units, water heater and meters, new electrical, plumbing, flooring and ceiling.