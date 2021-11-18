SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance rezoning the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive.
Parking for the proposed apartment building project on the .43-acre site was discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Short Pants Development Manager Phil Springer said if they apply for a building permit within two years of the removal of the demolition of the building they will not have a stormwater issue because there are no more impervious surfaces.
He said the Florida Department of Transportation is reviewing the plan now, but its initial comments were ... aren’t you replacing a hotel that had more units, more keys, than you have apartments. The hotel didn’t have a parking lot so all of its activity was right on the road.
FDOT noted that, with parking spaces planned on the ground level of the building, this project has moved the parking off the road, Springer said. So FDOT didn’t anticipate there is going to be a problem, which doesn’t mean there could be a wrinkle.
The building’s plans were unanimously approved by the historic committee with a few changes to the elevation that came from that, he said.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle asked Springer if he was going to file for the building permit within the two years?
“We plan to apply for the permit within 60 days of owning the property,” Springer replied.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said even though the Florida Department of Transportation has no problem with it, “we would like to see some additional parking. You have 50 units there and 30 parking places so if there is a way to figure that in, hope you can get with the CRA and do that.”
Lowrance said they had an agreement with the CRA to lease parking spaces in the parking lot behind the property. The CRA had some discussions about acquiring additional public parking at the horseshoe pit that could add more property for the BC Billiards hall, which would free up some parking in the lot where the apartment building’s residents would be parking in.
“And then further, I can’t tell you today, but we are working on another thing that might use the same zoning that would solve some of the parking right in that area,” Springer said.
Lowrance said, “I think that there is still some concern with the parking.”
The Sebring City Council recently gave its OK to allow an increase in the density of projects in the downtown.
At Tuesday’s meeting, council approved a zoning change, with the new allowable density increase for the proposed apartment building project on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive.
The City Council unanimously approved the first reading of Resolution 1474 concerning a city-initiated rezoning changing the zoning classification of 139 N. Ridgewood Drive from planned development, with a base set forth in Ordinance 1396, to planned development to allow for 50 multifamily units and about 8,550 square feet of non-residential use.
The building will be about 60 feet tall.