Rezoning

A view from Rose Road, in Francis II mobile home park, of a portion of the former Kenilworth Lodge Golf Course property. About 10 acres has been rezoned in the area to Low Density Residential allowing for a maximum of 43 single-family dwellings.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Sebring City Council gave final approval to a future land use and zoning change for two properties — 2838 U.S. Alternate 27 and 1395 Sebring Parkway.

The future land use change is from Median Density Residential to Low Density Residential and the zoning change from R-3 Planned Development Multiple-Family District to City R-1 to allow for 43 single-family dwellings on about 10 acres of property.

Recommended for you