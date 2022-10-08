SEBRING — The Sebring City Council gave final approval to a future land use and zoning change for two properties — 2838 U.S. Alternate 27 and 1395 Sebring Parkway.
The future land use change is from Median Density Residential to Low Density Residential and the zoning change from R-3 Planned Development Multiple-Family District to City R-1 to allow for 43 single-family dwellings on about 10 acres of property.
The 10-acre property is part of the 116.85-acre property at 2838 U.S. Alternate 27 and the 7.24-acre property at 1395 Sebring Parkway that are part of the properties owned by Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC and Lake Jackson Management, LLC. The property was part of the old Kenilworth Lodge Golf Course.
Alexander Forkosh is listed as the director/officer of Lake Jackson Holdings.
The U.S. Alternate 27 property was recently cleared of debris from a homeless camp.
The 10-acre property is just north of the Francis II mobile home park, specifically north of the eastern part of Paradise Path and the western part of Rose Road.
The land use analysis states the 10-acre property is surrounded by a mix of medium density, high density and commercial land uses. The zoning of adjacent parcels is residential to the north and west. To the south and southeast, the adjacent parcels are mobile home subdivision zoning.
Single-family uses, groves/orchards and commercial uses are all in close proximity.
There was no type of site plan or rendition of what is planned for the property included in the council’s agenda.
The proposed apartment complex is still planned for farther north of Francis II and west of the Sebring Parkway.
In April, the Sebring City Council gave final approval to a zoning and land use change for a portion of the eastern side of the old Kenilworth Lodge golf course property on which developer Forkosh plans to build apartment buildings.