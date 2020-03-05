SEBRING — The application for a Stations of the Cross event in downtown Sebring in April has been approved by the Sebring City Council
The Stations of the Cross refers to a series of 14 events depicting Jesus Christ on the day of his execution, according to the background information from the City Council meeting.
Anne Shahid, who has organized such events in other locations, submitted the event application for the hours of 6:45-8:30 a.m. April 10, which is Good Friday, beginning in the parking lot adjacent to the Public Library and proceeding to Lakeview Drive to West Center Street and then Circle Park.
In a letter to the city, Shahid stated, “I use people from all walks of life in my cast — the youth and elderly portray different roles to make what Jesus did for us more a reality.
“I also use horses and Roman soldiers all dressed in appropriate costumes for the event. Whippers are also used for the scourging when Pilate hands Jesus over to be crucified. The use of appropriate songs and prayers relating to each Station are also used.”
Shahid stated she has been doing this special re-enactment for the past 15 years in different countries and it has brought people to tears and hopefully a changed lifestyle to improve their quality of life and so with a better society and country.
Also, the City Council approved an increase in pay for the city’s Solid Waste Department drivers.
With the city having difficulty in both retaining and recruiting Solid Waste Department drivers, administration proposed to adjust the pay grade for the position of driver/operator in the Sold Waste Department from pay grade 106 to pay grade 108 and reclassify those solid waste drivers who are currently employed as refuse collector drivers to the position of driver/operator with the pay grade of 108.
Pay grade 106 is $12.81-$19.86 hourly ($26,662.65-$41,326.97 annually) and pay grade 108 has an hourly rate range of $14.13-$21.90 ($29,395.40-$45,562.95 annually).
Also, council approved extending the commercial lease, which was to expire on March 31, between the city and Parkway Auto Sales of Sebring, LLC. The lease that was expiring was for a period of five years.
William Celentano asked to lease the property, a lot adjacent to Charlie Brown Park, for one additional year under the same terms and conditions.
The amount to be paid, for the lease of the property at 925 Hawthorn Drive, is $1,000 and Celentano would pay the property taxes of about $150.