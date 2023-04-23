The Sebring City Council unanimously approved a proposed storm water analysis to improve drainage west of the Circle to Lakeview Drive while also improving land use in the waterfront property.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich summarized the scope of work for Civilsurv Design Group’s analysis of drainage improvements for the City Pier Beach Waterfront, including two retention areas. One of those retention ponds is behind the Jack Stroup Civic Center, which services a large portion of downtown from the Circle and to the west.
That retention area on many occasions overflows, not just into the lake, but also overflows the banks then flooding the sidewalk into the lake, he said.
The City and the Community Redevelopment Agency discussed what could be done to make the waterfront more useable, Noethlich said. Eliminating these retention areas and putting in some stormwater infrastructure that would treat the water before it got to the lake was suggested.
Mark Frederick of Civilsurv said they would not just be looking at the waterfront parcels. A large area of about 110 acres will be studied to see if some flows can be rerouted for retention and treatment so less water would be getting down to the waterfront property.
Stormwater vaults under the pavement will be considered to have more usable property while treating stormwater, he said.
Noethlich noted that the cost of the analysis is $109,700.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency on April 10 approved to reimburse the City $109,700 for the drainage improvement analysis.