The Sebring City Council unanimously approved a proposed storm water analysis to improve drainage west of the Circle to Lakeview Drive while also improving land use in the waterfront property.

At a recent City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich summarized the scope of work for Civilsurv Design Group’s analysis of drainage improvements for the City Pier Beach Waterfront, including two retention areas. One of those retention ponds is behind the Jack Stroup Civic Center, which services a large portion of downtown from the Circle and to the west.

