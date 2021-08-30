SEBRING —The Sebring City Council is moving forward on the potential relocation of City Hall to north Ridgewood Drive by approving a detailed study of the work necessary to renovate the former Wachovia Band Building.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the building and the entire block in February 2019 for $325,000.
At a recent City Council meeting, Council President Charlie Lowrance noted that at a previous meeting Councilmember Lenard Carlisle was absent so they wanted to wait to get everyone in on the issue.
Both Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman and Carlisle noted that there were only three Councilmembers present with Stewart absent and a replacement not yet selected for Councilman Curt Ivy who moved out of the City and resigned.
Carlisle said the whole Council really needs to have something to say about it.
Lowrance said he understands their positions, but he also said, this has been sitting on the Council’s plate for the better part of two years.
“For the most part we know how different people feel about it,” he said. “At some point we need to make a decision and the CRA has asked us to do that in a relatively short period of time considering our two years we have been talking about this. I would like to move forward with this in some regard.”
Council could approve the phase I design and get it moving a little bit, Lowrance said.
“I am thoroughly convinced at this point that we can, number one, get this City Hall building renovated, the old horseshoe building, for less than $2 million and I am fully convinced that we will be able to sell this property, this is a full city block along with the building, for $1 million,” he said.
There was no interest in the current City Hall, but it wasn’t really on the market, Lowrance said. So for $1 million the City would have a new City Hall that would meet today’s needs and the future and possibly put the Sebring Historical Society on the third-floor of the building.
He would like to see it move forward before the CRA decides to do something different with it or before Council sits on it for another two years, he said.
Mayor John Shoop said he agreed with Lowrance with respect to the CRA, they have got to do something with it if the City doesn’t do something with it. So they should at least move ahead with the Marmer contract to find out what it is going to cost to renovate the building.
At its March 16 meeting, Council was considering Phase 1 of the proposal submitted by Marmer Construction, Inc. in the amount of $68,562 to develop a detailed scope of work required to renovate the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive into a city hall.
Council decided at that time to first see if there was any interest from potential buyers of the current City Hall property.
Carlisle said he was in favor of doing the Marmer contract a long time ago and it was shot down. He made a motion to move on with the Marmer contract and go from there.
Dettman seconded the motion.
CRA Board President David Leidel said development of Nan-Cess-O-Wee property was a priority for the CRA, but they really wanted to see City Hall come into the Wachovia Building.
“So we would want to do whatever we could to make sure that would happen,” he said. “I think that is a conversation between us and City Council to see if there are any hiccups we could work out, but I feel confident that we could do that.”
Carlisle said the CRA’s concern was parking.
Leidel said parking was the Council’s concern.
There had been concerns that the proposed residential building for the Nan-Cess-O-Wee property would need additional parking possibly utilizing parking spaces at the Wachovia Building.
Carlisle noted that the drive through in the back of the Wachovia Building could be torn down providing additional parking.
Council voted unanimously to approve Marmer Construction’s proposal to perform a detailed scope of work that would be needed to renovate the Wachovia Building.