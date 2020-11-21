SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved Tuesday the first reading of four annexation ordinances that would extend the city limits to include many businesses on U.S. 27 North.
Also, the City Council approved a resolution raising the city’s utility rates by 5%.
The annexation ordinances involve the following properties: Aldi area, Alan Jay Kia/IHOP area, Home Depot/Lowe’s area and Outback/former Pier One area.
The annexations will not include Lakeshore Mall, but will include all the outparcels in front of the mall.
The Alan Jay Chevrolet and Toyota dealerships are part of the annexations. The Alan Jay Nissan dealership is already in the city.
Lowe’s and The Shops of Shelby Crossing are included in the annexations.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich’s initial estimate shows the annexations would provide about a half a million dollars in property taxes to the city.
The second and final reading of the annexation ordinances will be on the agenda for council’s Dec. 1 meeting.
With 5% increase in utility rates, a water and sewer customer inside the city using 8,000 gallons of water would see a monthly billing increase of $2.51.
Outside city water and sewer customers with the same water usage would see a $2.87 monthly increase, according to the City of Sebring.
The 5% increase in utility rates is projected to produce a revenue increase of $337,501.64.
The rate increase will go into effect on Dec. 1.
The city has a little over 18,000 utility customers.