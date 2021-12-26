SEBRING — The Sebring City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a 5% increase in utility rates for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
At its Aug. 3 budget workshop, the City Council instructed staff to increase all utility rates by 5%. Customers received notice of the proposed rate increase on a recent billing statement.
Water and sewer customers inside the city using 10,000 gallons of water will see a monthly billing increase of $2.81, the agenda notes. Outside the city, water and sewer customers with the same water usage (10,000 gallons) will see a $3.18 monthly increase.
The effective date for the new utility rates is Jan. 1, 2022.
The 5% increase in utility rates is projected to produce an estimated revenue increase of $348,798.
Before the council approved the utility rates, two citizens spoke against the rate increase.
Sebring resident Leonard Rowe spoke at length and asked questions about his utility bill, the number of utility customers, the number of utility employees and the department’s personnel budget. Utility Director Bob Boggus answered Rowe’s questions.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said the council and Boggus review the expenses of the department and what money is actually taken in. “Keep in mind that the city does not operate at a profit even though some departments may or may not, but everything is going up these days,” Lowrance told Rowe.
“We want to make sure we are giving the taxpayers of our community the best value that we can,” he said. “But, we also have to keep employees ... they want raises and they want to at least keep up with the inflation rate. This is what we come down to as well as all the expenses, whether it is gasoline or whatever, to run the department.”
At one point Lowrance suggested that Rowe could meet with Boggus for a detailed review of the Utility Department’s budget.
Lowrance asked Rowe to get to the point with any comment he had on the utility rates.
Rowe said, “Everything may be going up, but that doesn’t mean you have to go up and water has to go up or beer has to go up.”
Lowrance said the expenses of the water department are going up.
It was noted the city had a utility rate increase last year.
Councilman Leonard Carlisle said the city is trying to catch up so it levels out since there were no increases for many years.
Sebring resident Andrea Mathis said many people do not get an annual pay increase, noting that sometimes when you work for the State of Florida you only get an increase after five years.
She was hoping that council would think about the other people who don’t make as much money.
“I am very concerned about it. Everybody doesn’t have the money and some people don’t have a companion; they are just by themselves,” Mathis said.
Councilman Tom Dettman said it is important for people to understand that the $2.81 increase, if you are living in the city, is for 10,000 gallons of water.
Lowrance said probably a lot of people don’t use that much, especially in single-member households where the rate increase won’t go up much.