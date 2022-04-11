SEBRING — The Sebring City Council unanimously approved land use and zoning changes to a higher density of a portion of property that is known as the old Kenilworth Lodge golf course.
Developer Alexander Forkosh requested the zoning and land use change for a 30.34-acre portion of a 116.85 acre property at 2838 U.S. Alt. 27.
The property is west of the southern portion of the Sebring Parkway with the property’s northern boundary generally across the parkway from Yarbrough Tire.
The 116.85-acre property is one of several adjacent properties under the same ownership, Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC, totaling about 135 acres, according to the Council’s agenda.
Central Florida Regional Planning Council Senior Planner Danna Riddell said the development agreement limited the minimum square footage of the units to 1,250 square feet with a minimum of 1,000 square feet being on the ground floor.
In the developer’s new plan, they are proposing some efficiency suites with the smallest being 720 square feet, so that is inconsistent with the development agreement and can be amended, she said.
Potable water and sewer utility is in close proximity and it has been confirmed with the City that it has the capacity to service the proposed development, Riddell said.
The developer had a traffic study conducted on the potential impact of the project and the results were good, basically stating that there were no major impacts expected, she said.
There will be an exit from the north side of the development connecting with Persimmon Avenue and an entrance and exit on the south side connecting to the Sebring Parkway, south of the railroad track crossing.
The recommended conditions for the next development agreement include: a maximum of 529 dwelling units, a maximum height of 45 feet and a minimum living area of 720 square feet per unit.
The City Council approved the Future Land Use change from County Medium Family Residential to City High Density residential.
Council also approved a rezoning from County R-3, Multiple-Family Dwelling, including Motel and Hotel District to City PD, Planned Development to allow for 529 multifamily dwelling units with recreational amenities.