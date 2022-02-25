SEBRING — Early voting starts Monday for the March 4 election with three candidates vying for two seats on the Sebring City Council
The candidates are Charlie Lowrance, incumbent and council president; Roland Bishop, who was appointed to the City Council in August, and Terry Mendel.
Following is a profile on the three candidates, in alphabetical order.
Roland BishopRoland Bishop is a third-generation resident who returned to his native Highlands County following completion of his bachelor’s degree in automotive aftermarket business at Northwood University in West Palm Beach.
“When I returned ‘home,’ I worked in the automotive industry and soon successfully attained my commercial insurance agent license,” he said. “Enjoying the business world, yet being rooted in a multi-generational dairy farm, I do have a passion for the agriculture industry.”
Bishop decided to combine his roots with his education and work experience and began a career of providing insurance for agriculture and commercial businesses with Heacock Insurance Group.
“I have always had a desire to give back to my community and have served on the board of the United Way of Central Florida’s Highlands County Division for 10-plus years,” he said.
During his tenure with United Way, Bishop has served as a campaign chairman and was honored to be recognized as the Volunteer of the Year in 2018.
He stays engaged with agriculture by volunteering every year for many years at the Highlands County Ag-Venture program.
“My wife, Marla, and I decided to settle in the City of Sebring to raise our daughter Kate,” Bishop said. “My yearning to be more involved in the city drove me to apply for appointment of a vacated seat on the council.”
In August of 2021, the City Council voted to appoint Bishop to serve out the term of the open seat.
“I will admit I had a lot to learn about government operations upon my appointment and I have gained valuable experience I will use in future agenda items with a willingness to listen, learn and fully understand every item,” he said. “My current seat is up for election on March 8 and I knew without hesitation I wanted to put my name on the ballot for the opportunity to continue to grow as a leader while serving my city and its citizens.
Projects that Bishop wants to see completed include the revitalization of downtown, expansion of utility services and the waterfront project.
“I am committed to get as knowledgeable as I can on all issues and concerns, doing my own research and keeping the best interest of all the residents in the city at the forefront while being fiscally responsible and preserving the quaintness of our City on the Circle,” he said.
Bishop said he has engaged himself with county government for several years and believes a critical piece of the success of sustaining Sebring is to grow the partnership of the city with the county as a stronger government unit for everyone.
“We need an increased strength of this collaboration to reach the objectives of our communities, and this too is a personal goal of mine while serving on the Sebring City Council,” he said.
“The history of our city is important to me and I want to be sure we retain as much history as possible, but also see well-planned growth to maintain our small-town characteristics,” Bishop said. “We have the challenge of preserving our history while attracting young families to settle here to sustain the historic downtown. I feel we are well on our way to making this happen and I would like to continue being a part of these efforts.”
Charles LowranceCharles (Charlie) Lowrance said, “I believe experience counts. And I have quite a bit of it at my age. My parents and grandparents are from Tennessee and Georgia, and though I grew up in Miami, I consider myself a bit of a ‘southern’ boy.”
He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He has a minor in business law and extensive course work in fire science.
After college, Lowrance worked at Amerifirst Savings and Loan as assistant to the chief accountant and financial planning specialist before joining the Miami Dade Fire Rescue Department. He worked Fire Rescue for 29 years until he retired. He worked on fire trucks, ladder trucks and rescue trucks and was a certified scuba rescue diver, rescue boat captain and emergency medical technician.
“For my last nine years at the Fire Department I was station captain at one of the largest stations in Miami Dade County with over 36 firefighters and officers stationed there,” Lowrance noted. “I am also a card-carrying union member in the International Association of Firefighters.”
He has lived and worked in Sebring for over 30 years and he is also a business entrepreneur having owned and operated several businesses in Sebring.
“I was a franchisee for Signs Now here in Sebring as well as Lake Wales and Avon Park. In addition, I worked for the Signs Now Corporation as a regional manager for the state of Florida,” Lowrance said. “I also owned Alligator Antiques and Alligator Pack and Ship as well as the Downtown Flea Market. I most recently owned and operated Firehouse Digital Billboards.
“I believe being a union member and having been a small business owner puts me in a very unique position to understand all sides of issues,” he said. “I also have six years experience as a city councilman. You know what you are getting with me. This city is growing and I believe we need well informed and experienced council members to guide our city forward.”
A few of the projects Lowrance would like to see in the near future are the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront area, more housing, and new business’s downtown, as well as saving a few of the historic buildings such as the Santa Rosa Hotel.
Terry MendelTerry Mendel was born and raised in Sebring and graduated from Sebring High School in 1966.
After college, she married and lived in other areas, including southern California, prior to returning to Sebring.
“I always had property here and relatives here and I love Sebring and was always back a lot,” she said. “This is my hometown and I just love it. I am so grateful to be back.”
Mendel said she has been attending the City Council meetings pretty regularly for a year.
She is on the board of directors of the Heritage Association of Highlands County and the Sebring Historical Society.
“Being on the Historical Society, I have been very concerned about careful preservation of our historical buildings,’ because it is very expensive to renovate these old buildings and there has been so much damage to the Kenilworth Lodge and the Santa Rosa Hotel,” she said. “It is much cheaper to go in there and take them down and put up some other building.
“But, you hate to lose the building. It is just so beautiful, the history of these buildings.”
Mendel feels that the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency doesn’t seem to have a love for the history of Sebring, which is amazing with founder George Sebring, who gave churches free land. Sebring was founded on Judeo-Cristian values, she said.
The CRA Board members are all very young with good intentions, but they don’t seem to see the value of the historical aspect of the buildings, she said.
“It doesn’t seem common sense, their plan for the waterfront, because that is really the most vibrant, like the little heart, of our area,” with the library, Lakeside Theatre, Highlands Art League and the Historical Society, Mendel said. “Why come in there and just do a scorched earth and take them all out with no real plans of a place to put them.”
Also, there is no real concrete plan or money allocated for a civic center, she said.
Mendel said she is making a three-year commitment to serve on the council.
“I am really pretty excited about it,” she said. “I have got a lot of ideas of things I would like to see.” She mentioned higher salaries for city employees.
Early voting for the City of Sebring will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 through March 4 at the Supervisor of Elections’ Office, 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201 in Sebring.
The City Council terms of office are three years.