SEBRING — About a dozen residents in the neighborhood of a proposed group home substance abuse treatment center at 1621 Lakeview Drive attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Sebring City Council.
At the Dec. 10 Planing & Zoning Board meeting they spoke in opposition of the treatment center proposal citing it is inappropriate for the neighborhood that has a nearby school, businesses and many senior residents.
Late Monday afternoon, City Manager Scott Noethlich attempted to contact the area residents who spoke at the Dec. 10 meeting to inform them the issue would likely be tabled by the City Council so staff would have more time to research it.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, at the start of the public hearing on the issue, City Attorney Bob Swaine asked the council to consider continuing the public hearing that was advertised for Dec. 17 to the next meeting of the council, at 6 p.m. Tuesay, Jan. 7.
“The reason is this conditional use application has raised a number of issues under both federal and Florida law and over and above the conditional use permit requests, the applicant made an ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] request for reasonable accommodations,” he said.
“The applicant is not entirely clear on what reasonable accommodations they are asking for and so to take action on that tonight without trying to figure out what reasonable accommodation may need be to provided, could have adverse consequences to the city,” Swaine said.
Anyone present at Tuesday’s meeting but cannot make the Jan. 7 meeting can provide Council President Tom Dettman with written information expressing their views and the things the council should know about this proposed conditional use permit. They can either email it or drop it off in person, between now and then, he said.
Dettman said it would not be appropriate, proper or legal to accept input from the audience because the applicant is not present.
Swaine said he informed the applicant that he was going to ask council for a continuance of the hearing that is the reason the applicant was not present.
“I apologize for those that are here and wanted to express their views this evening, but we have to make sure we are in compliance with the ADA,” he said.
The council unanimously approved moving the hearing to the Jan. 7 meeting.
At its Dec. 10 meeting, the Zoning Board, by a 4-0 vote, denied the request for a conditional use permit for the treatment center. One board member abstained due to a conflict of interest.
Larry Bieda, who operates Academy Health Solutions, LLC in Palm Beach County, seeks to open a substance abuse treatment center for up to 15 people who would voluntarily be in the for-profit program with a staff of three people.