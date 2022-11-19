304 Circle Park Drive

The Sebring City Council discussed recently the ongoing issue of bats creating a nuisance from the building at 304 Circle Park Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — A bat infestation in a Downtown Circle building was discussed by the City Council as the issue is being addressed by the city’s Code Enforcement Department.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she and the other councilmembers received a letter from Douglas McLean, CPA, on the downtown Circle, about the building next to his office. The 304 Circle Park Drive building has a the problem with bats.

