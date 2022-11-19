SEBRING — A bat infestation in a Downtown Circle building was discussed by the City Council as the issue is being addressed by the city’s Code Enforcement Department.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she and the other councilmembers received a letter from Douglas McLean, CPA, on the downtown Circle, about the building next to his office. The 304 Circle Park Drive building has a the problem with bats.
She discussed it with McLean on Tuesday. “It is quite a problem,” Mendel said, adding there is a park bench sitting there packed with bat droppings on it. She described it as a “real health hazard” and said the bench should be moved.
“I don’t know if you all are aware of this issue. Evidently it has been around for years,” she said.
Mayor John Shoop said Code Enforcement and the police chief are on top this and have cited the building owner. The city has to go through several steps to do it. Until you move that stuff it is not a health hazard.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said it is kind of a Catch 22 because it is a health issue, but you can’t kill bats.
Mendel said the bats can be relocated. She talked to somebody recently who had an exhibit tent there and they said it was horrendous and you could smell it. That is a health hazard for the Circle.
Carlisle said 3,000 bats were already removed from the location.
Shoop and Councilman Roland Bishop said the bats come right back.
Mendel said bat houses can be built, which are more attractive to them.
Carlisle asked where would the bat houses be built? Once the bat houses are in place, they ever be removed.
Shoop said the building owners hired someone to handle it and they have done some of that stuff. He also said the building owner didn’t finish what was supposed to happen so now Code Enforcement is involved in it again.
This has been discussed many times, Shoop said, but recently it has been elevated with Code Enforcement. One of the problems is that it is private property.
Carlisle said the fellow who removed the bats is supposed to come back soon. Carlisle said he told Code Enforcement that he would like to meet with the fellow attending to the bats.
“You can’t kill them and if it is breeding season you can’t even move them. They are protected,” he said.
Mendel said the owner had evidently sprayed or fogged the property and that led to upset, sick bats walking around on the sidewalk and people trying to pick them up. “It’s an issue.”
Council President Tom Dettman said he spoke to McLean. Dettman was satisfied that the Code Enforcement Division was on it and knew what direction to take. He would he would find out all the nuances that it would take to mitigate that situation.
Dettmen agreed that the bench should be moved and cleaned.
Shoop noted that the Community Redevelopment Agency has a contract for pressure spraying the sidewalks in the downtown.