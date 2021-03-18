SEBRING — The Sebring City Council is looking at its options for relocating/expanding City Hall after the County Commission voted unanimously to pass on purchasing the current City Hall property.
The city has been exploring the renovation of the semi-circular white (former) Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
In February of 2019, the building and the entire block was purchased for $325,000 by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council discussed Marmer Construction’s proposal for the Phase 1/design part of the renovation project at a cost of $68,563, which would have provided a good estimate of the renovation cost.
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said he didn’t know if the county was interested in the property or if the city can get a reasonable amount of money for it.
Without selling the current City Hall property, they shouldn’t spend $68,000 for something that might not happen, he said. If the county isn’t interested in the property they should issue a request for proposal (RFP), which they may be required to do.
“I would like to hold off on this and see what the county is going to do,” Lowrance said.
Councilman Mark Stewart said the County Commission unanimously said they are not interested in the City Hall property.
He agreed with Lowrance in waiting with the Phase 1 part of the Marmer Construction proposal.
“We should put the RFP out and find out if it is viable to sell this property for the money we need and then do this exact thing with Marmer Construction,” Stewart said.
The CRA got numerous responses for their properties so the city should follow that format, but also get a realtor, he said.
Lowrance agreed with Stewart saying they have a million dollar property in his opinion, but what he thinks is not important.
Councilman Tom Dettman said he was very surprised the county turned down the city’s offer for the property.
Dettman said he remembers being told that the existing City Hall was built to accommodate the addition of a second story. Has it ever been determined that a second story could be built?
Lowrance said the building codes have changed a lot since the City Hall was built so a second story is likely not possible. It is probably cheaper to build a two-story building next door in the tennis courts and tear this one down and have a parking lot, he said.
Dettman agreed.
Speaking of the renovation of the Wachovia Building, Lowrance said, “If we are going to spend $2 million and not have $1 million from this one [City Hall], we would be much better off putting a building next door to us.”
The City Council was in agreement to have an RFP for the property and to seek a realtor to market the property.