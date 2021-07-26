SEBRING — Most of the City Council Members believe a former bank building on South Ridgewood Drive would be a good spot to have a civic center as proposed by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel asked the City Council recently if it had time to think about the old Barnett Bank Building becoming a cultural arts center/civic center.
At some point the CRA will want to make a decision on whether or not to purchase that building, he said.
A design firm is working on a plan to redevelop the City property on Lake Jackson. The preliminary designs call for more open space and removal of the Jack Stroup Civic Center and could also displace the Highlands Art League and the Sebring Historical Society.
The CRA is exploring purchasing the former bank building on South Ridgewood Drive and having the art league, historical society and racing hall of fame on the first floor and utilize the second floor as a civic center.
Councilman Mark Stewart said there needs to be a location for the entities in the area that is being renovated.
Council President Curt Ivy said the City should have a meeting center and if it is not in the plan for the waterfront then that might be a good place for it.
Councilman Charlie Lowrance noted he is the Council liaison to the CRA and told them his opinion.
“As you all know, I used to own that building and its a 32,000 square-foot building and using it as a market or flea market — you can get away with that without a lot of renovation,” he said.
Renovating it into a cultural arts center/government use, he estimates it would cost $3 million to $4 million.
“It’s a good rock solid building,” Lowrance said. “It’s concrete; it went through Hurricane Irma and got one broken window. But, the interior of it, such as the wiring and plumbing, would have to be redone if you are going to use it for a large center.”
“I don’t want to pay for that, I know the City really can’t afford it,” he said. “I am sure the CRA wants to afford it.”
That is three times the size of the City Hall. The idea is great, but it is going to be expensive, Lowrance said.
Stewart said it would be a long-term project.
Councilman Tom Dettman said the current City Hall is 10,000 square feet, so at the former Barnett building one floor could be City Hall easily with expansion and the other floor would be the civic center, all under one roof for $2 million or $3 million.
“There are a lot of moving parts here,” he said. “I am glad we are talking about, but I like the location.”
He couldn’t imagine stepping back in time and not having a civic center, Dettman said.
Lowrance said he wants the waterfront to be redone, but the civic center where it is at “isn’t a bad deal to me.”
Stewart said said he likes the civic center; it is a functional building with a beautiful view, but it also blocks the view from the entire waterfront district; it’s in the way. In his mind that is why there is blight beyond that and crime because of things that can’t be seen.
“So, I feel like it needs to go with a replacement,” he said.
Council decided to discuss it further, along with the possible City Hall move to the Wachovia building on North Ridgewood Drive, at Council’s Aug. 17 meeting when Lenard Carlisle will be back.