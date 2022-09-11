Sebring City Council

Sebring City Councilwoman Terry Mendel voices concerns about the City’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Councilwoman Terry Mendel and citizens voiced concerns about the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency at a recent meeting of the Sebring City Council.

Questions and concerns about the waterfront redevelopment plan, the disposition of properties and the CRA’s grant programs have been brought up at recent Council meetings.

