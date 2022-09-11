SEBRING — Councilwoman Terry Mendel and citizens voiced concerns about the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency at a recent meeting of the Sebring City Council.
Questions and concerns about the waterfront redevelopment plan, the disposition of properties and the CRA’s grant programs have been brought up at recent Council meetings.
Prior to the period for citizen comment on issues not on the Council’s agenda, Council President Tom Dettman said there has been a lot of discussion about the CRA. The City Council is not the board to bring this information to. The CRA Board is an autonomous board and they are the governing body for the Community Redevelopment Agency, not the City Council.
“It’s not that we don’t want to hear from you, but we are not going to be passing it along except to tell you, and anyone who wants to talk about the CRA, is that you should take it to the CRA Board.
Citizen James Dean spoke of the CRA waterfront redevelopment plan, which shows many planned changes at the City-owned property on Lake Jackson including the demolition of the Jack Stoup Civic Center.
Before inflation the plan was expected to cost $28 million, but produces no income, he said.
“If David Leidel was a corporate executive he would be fired for a $28 million project that produces no income, instead he was told by Council that he did a good job,” Dean said the Council unanimously approved Phase I of the project with $6.3 million destruction, but no construction except a sand volleyball court where the civic center was and a grassy knoll south of that.
Tom Mendel, the spouse of Councilwoman Terry Mendel, said the CRA in the past three-and-a-half years has purchased $1.2 million worth of property and among those properties there are three property leases with a property value of $825,000.
Those leases have zero rent for five years, one for six years, and at the end that five-year period, the leasee gets to purchase that property for zero dollars, he said. After they have purchased it and the property closes there is nothing stopping them from selling that property and making a windfall profit.
“I think that is wrong,” Tom Mendel said.
Dettman asked if it is illegal?
Tom Medel replied, “No — it is not illegal sir, but we are not talking about illegal, we are talking about wrong. Why are they giving away taxpayers money — $825,000 — zero money to lease them and they allow them to purchase them, that is wrong.”
Dettman responded, Ask them (CRA).
Tom Mendel said the City Council has authority over disposal of real property.
Dettman said Council has final approval and if it is within the law, Council does not have the ability to not approve it.
Some commented from the audience that is not true.
Dettman deferred to attorney Michael Swaine who said Council can say “no” on a CRA issue that comes before it.
“The purpose of the CRA is to try to help the develop downtown,” he said.
One of the problems with the downtown is you don’t have all flourishing businesses, Swaine said. This is an effort on their behalf to get businesses downtown that will stay downtown and improve the downtown economy.
At the end of the meeting after the conclusion of the the agenda items, Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she appreciated everyone coming to the meeting and all the different opinions.
“We live in American and each one can have their opinion and as a City Council woman I listen very carefully to all sides of an issue,” she said.
She has a lot of concerns with the CRA and a lot people have been sending her information.
“I have tried very hard to figure out and get educated with some of the things the CRA does, their method of business,” Mendel said. “I feel like the CRA is not doing a good job with the taxpayers’ money.
“Even as a City Council woman, [CRA Board Chair] David Leidel does not want to answer my questions, so that’s a real problem,” she said. “It is very difficult to go to the CRA meetings and get answers.
“I am going to get answers one way or another.”
She believes the CRA should be restructured, Mendel said. The waterfront plan was crazy.
Citizen Tony Castronova said he keeps hearing the words “free building.”
Castronova, along with Don Davies, are preparing to open a business in the CRA-owned building at 301 Circle Park Drive.
With a combined 80 years business experience between them, Castronova said he an Davies developed a business proposal for the former Gilbert Drugs location.
The CRA loved the proposal of a mini-distillery and a full Italian restaurant and he and Davies started getting the building up to code, he said.
It’s been one and half years, they have quarter of a million dollars of their own money into it with another quarter of a million more going into it, Castronova said.
“So it’s a free building and a lot of work,” he said. “It will cost us a half a million dollars when we are finished of our money.
“We are not doing this for a free building. It is going to give me another five to seven years,” before he retires, Castronova said. They want to run and build the business and keep it established.
They have no intentions of blowing if off and making a big buck, he said. But, if somebody does buy it or leases it, they will have income for the rest of their lives. Our hopes are that our children will take it over or maybe somebody local.
The buildings the CRA has are not free, they have learned dearly what it takes to get a 70-year-old building up to code, Castronova said. They are now about $80,000 over budget on it.
Mendel said she appreciates this. She has been asking these questions for over a year and never got a straight answer from anybody.
In speaking with Leidel at one time, Mendel said she told him the CRA has to do a public relations clean-up because a little bit of humility, kindness and good manners in working with people would go a long way.
“People do not have to convince me that David Leidel is an arrogant and rude guy, I see it first hand,” Mendel said. “Arrogant and rude to me and to a lot of people.”
City Clerk Kathy Haley said, in meeting after meeting, she has heard David Leidel’s name bashed.
“David Leidel is a good Christian man and he has a family out there, he has children out there,” she said, which prompted applause from many. “I am tired of hearing his name bashed; he goes to my church; he volunteers endless hours, not only for our community, but for our church and everywhere.
“David Leidel is not the only member of the CRA Board. If you are not getting information from David Leidel — go to another board member.”
He used to come to City Council meetings, but maybe he doesn’t come anymore because he got tired of being the punching bag,” Haley said.
Councilwoman Mendel and Haley continued to make their points when Dettman brought the discussion on the CRA to a close.