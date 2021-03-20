SEBRING — The Sebring City Council heard from citizens who believe the waterfront redevelopment plans are calling for many changes before the public has had a chance to comment.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency has hired the design firm Kimley-Horn to develop a plan for redevelopment of the waterfront properties that the City of Sebring owns in the area of the library and the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Bobbie Smith-Powell commented about the public input event on March 11 for the waterfront plan, where the planning firm had posters with suggested ideas to choose from.
It was an opportunity for limited input, she said.
“With those posters that were up there, it was like there were decisions that were already made,” Smith-Powell said. “So you could make a decision and give input, but your input had to be limited to this. Instead of an open forum and open opportunity.
“I did not see a board that said, ‘Are you happy with the way it is?’ Or maybe adding or doing a few things.”
Everything they saw was changing the whole place, she said.
“I think that is what offended people,” Smith-Powell said. As she walked around and listened and saw the posted notes, she saw a lot of notes that said, “leave it the way it is.”
It was like it was already decided and this is what is going to happen, she said.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said it has not been decided.
When he was in one of the groups with about 10 people, there was a lot of discussion about what they would like to see and what they don’t want to see, he said.
Carlisle told Smith-Powell that she should have stayed for one of the smaller groups where she would have heard a lot more.
Nothing has been decided, he stressed.
Smith-Powell said, “That makes me feel good.”
Councilman Tom Dettman said his group discussion was limited to one hour, so if there was more to say, they couldn’t say it either.
“We all left saying, ‘I hope we get together very soon and continue the dialogue here,’” he said. “I really think it is going to be very open and productive for whatever the community wants.”
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said the CRA’s website is open for all comments.
“Tell them what you want and tell them who you are, because we don’t want one or two people going in there and acting like 50 people saying, ‘leave it alone,’” he said. “We want your opinion.”
The deadline for public online comment on the waterfront plan is March 25. The survey is at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/F9PXTDV.