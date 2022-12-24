SEBRING — While the Sebring City Council had serious interest in relocating City Hall to the Wachovia Building, council is more than willing to step aside for a serious offer to acquire and develop the structure.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the three-story Wachovia Building on North Ridgewood Drive in February 2019 for $325,000. It has been vacant for more than 12 years.
In August 2021, the City Council approved a proposal from Marmer Construction for the phase 1/design part of the project at a cost of $68,563, to provide a good estimate of the cost to renovate the building to become the new city hall.
But then, Robert Blackmon, of the Blackmon family that purchased Harder Hall, stated interest in the Wachovia Building in a Nov. 28 letter to CRA Executive Director Kristie Vasquez.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, CRA Board Chair David Leidel asked council if it would continue to move forward with its interest in the building or rather see a private developer come in that would put it on the tax rolls.
The Blackmon family has a vision of trying to tie the Harder Hall resort property to the downtown area, he said. They don’t have enough space at Harder Hall for their operations offices.
They have suggested a restaurant for the first-floor of the Wachovia Building, he said. They have contacted a restauranteur from the Tampa area with plans for a more upscale restaurant. The second-floor would be the Blackmons’ offices and the third-floor would be overflow conference space for Harder Hall and potentially other offices rented to businesses.
They liked the Waterfront design plan and they requested that the CRA install floating docks at the waterfront so they could provide a water taxi from the Harder Hall property to the downtown, Leidel said.
Council President Tom Dettman asked if the parking lot to the east of the building was part of the Blackmon development plans?
Leidel responded they would want the entire property, but they are looking to just redevelop the building. “They wouldn’t be expanding it. It would not be a public parking lot anymore, it would be their parking lot.”
Dettman said he would like to leave it as public parking lot and let anyone use the parking just like they would at the front of the building.
Mayor John Shoop said the reason council was looking to relocate there was to bring more people downtown and create more traffic flow, but said it would be nice to keep it on the tax rolls and have more traffic with a restaurant.
“With someone who paid $4 million for Harder Hall and putting a new roof and windows on it, they are going to be pretty serious about being in Sebring and will be an excellent partner and catalyst for the future, if they can pull all this together, which I think they can because they have all the resources to do it,” he said.
“It is going to be a boost for the community,” Shoop said. “It is going to be a boost for the downtown.
“They have a vison of Sebring. They think it is going to be kind of like the jewel in Central Florida with coastal communities so full, but they are coming over here.”
Councilwoman Terry Mendel agreed saying she is really excited about the Blackmon group.
It would be wonderful if the city could partner with the Blackmon group to keep the parking lot available for the public, she said.
“I think we are very blessed to have the Blackmon group take such a wonderful interest in Sebring,” Mendel said. “I am so glad to see that they are saving Harder Hall. That is amazing.”
Councilman Lenard Carlisle asked if the city can make a parking lot out of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property and put public restrooms there.
The only public restrooms in the downtown area are behind the Police Station, he said.
“I like the idea of getting it back on the tax rolls,” Carlisle said. “I was excited about City Hall being there for the biggest reason of waking up that end of town, but if they will come in and do what they want to do, that will be the same thing and we will get it back on the tax rolls. I think it is a great idea.
“I do hate to lose the parking and maybe we won’t. Maybe we can look at the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property.”
Councilman Mark Stewart said he is in agreement with having the Blackmon group on board with the building. The eventual cost to move City Hall there would be exorbitant in the $3 million to $4 million range, which would be very hard to sell to the public if council decided to do that.
“Putting it back on the tax rolls makes sense to me,” he said.
Dettman said to spend $3 million or $4 million now under the present circumstances is not a great idea. He said council will pass on that and hope the Blackmons come through.
Leidel said the CRA Board had approved of having the CRA staff, with council’s approval, to advertise the property for a minimum of 30 days.
There was no public comment.
Council voted unanimously in favor of having the CRA move forward with the disposition of the former Wachovia Bank building.