Wachovia Building

The Sebring City Council gave its OK for the Community Redevelopment Agency to advertise for proposals for the former Wachovia Bank property on North Ridgewood Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — While the Sebring City Council had serious interest in relocating City Hall to the Wachovia Building, council is more than willing to step aside for a serious offer to acquire and develop the structure.

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the three-story Wachovia Building on North Ridgewood Drive in February 2019 for $325,000. It has been vacant for more than 12 years.

Recommended for you