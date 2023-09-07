Sebring City Council during annexation agreement discussion

Far right: Woodhaven Estates manager Dennis Mosley tells the Sebring City Council that his mobile home park should not be annexed into the city.

The owner of a mobile home park expressed many reasons why the City of Sebring should not annex the property in the future, but the City Council did not want to provide an exception for the property.

In 2019 and 2020, the City Council passed ordinances requiring an owner of real property, establishing a new water service account with the city, to sign a document agreeing to annex into the City in the future.

