The owner of a mobile home park expressed many reasons why the City of Sebring should not annex the property in the future, but the City Council did not want to provide an exception for the property.
In 2019 and 2020, the City Council passed ordinances requiring an owner of real property, establishing a new water service account with the city, to sign a document agreeing to annex into the City in the future.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Woodhaven Estates mobile home park president Dennis Mosley said if Woodhaven is annexed into the city that would cost him $100,000 in property taxes and those living there are already struggling with the rising cost of everything.
“These heavy taxes do not help with the homeless situation,” he said. “You might be able to force this through ... but it is not what the people you are supposed to be serving want.”
The city should not extort money from retirees. If you don’t think China should take Taiwan by force and if you are honest with yourself, you probably don’t think the City of Sebring should take Woodhaven Estates by force.”
Mayor John Shoop said this is almost like a scare tactic the way you are approaching this thing not an annexation agreement. This is an agreement that sometime maybe in the future, the property would be annexed.
“You do have an out if you put in your own package plant (small utility system). What would that cost you for water and sewer?” Shoop asked.
Mosley said he has the capability to do it, but it would be an extreme cost and years of zoning requirements.
Councilman Josh Stewart said he would not be comfortable giving an exception because then there would be 100 people wanting the same thing.
“If I understand correctly, this has already been fought in court,” he said.
Mosley said, “It has. We lost.”
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said there are many similar agreements and it would be a real problem if council made an exception.
“All the expenses are going up for the city like you wouldn’t believe so somebody has to pay for all of this – the water, the sewer,” she said.
Council President Lenard Carlisle said since he has been on the council, several of the mobile home parks have demolished their sewer plants and tied into the city’s system because of the rules and regulations they have to go through and maintain. Doing that would also be a cost to residents.
Woodhaven Estates is located on Brunns Road.