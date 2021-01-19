SEBRING — The Sebring City Council meetings are moving up to start a half-hour earlier from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting with today’s meeting.
The meetings will continue to held on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
The Sebring City Council approved the time change at its Jan. 5 meeting.
Today’s agenda includes approving the ranking and awarding a contract for a construction firm to build a new public works storage building as a replacement for the building, on Hawthorne Drive, that was destroyed by fire on July 29, 2019.
The total value/loss for the property as determined by the insurance carrier is $184,021.40, the agenda states. The insurance carrier representative and city staff agreed that issuing a request for proposals solicitation was the most cost effective avenue for replacement of the structure.
The City of Sebring Purchasing Department issued a solicitation and on Nov. 18 opened the sealed proposals, which were ranked by an evaluation committee.
The top four ranked vendors were interviewed with E.O. Koch Construction Co. being the top ranked firm. City staff recommends that council accept the ranking and award the contract, not to exceed $179,460, to E.O. Koch.
Also, the City Council will consider a budget amendment authorizing the purchase of a replacement police vehicle. The Police Department had two vehicles deemed “total losses” as the result of “non at fault” traffic crashes in 2020, the agenda shows.
In the first crash, Officer Kyler Hodge was providing assistance to a motorist on U.S. 27 when his police vehicle was rear-ended by another motorist on Aug. 24. His 2017 Dodge Charger patrol car was damaged beyond repair. The city received insurance proceeds of $18,080.83 to settle the claim.
In the second crash, Officer Brenan Warner was rear-ended by another motorist while he was driving the police vehicle that he was assigned. His 2010 Ford Crown Victoria was damage beyond repair with the city receiving $3,190.50 from the insurance claim.
With the insurance proceeds for both vehicles totaling $21,271.33, the Police Department would like to use the funds to offset the purchase of one replacement Ford Explorer. To make the purchase, $27,841.07 would be needed from the General Fund Balance, according to the agenda item, which is from Police Chief Karl Hoglund.
The City Council will consider a resolution for a budget amendment for the purchase of the replacement vehicle.