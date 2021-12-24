SEBRING — The former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property on North Ridgewood Drive will have a new owner soon with the Sebring City Council approving the disposition of the property to a Sebring-based developer.
At a recent council meeting, CRA Board Chairman David Leidel explained that the CRA received the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property in November 2020 and demolished the existing building after it had been condemned for demolition. The CRA sought proposals for the property and received several.
Short Pants Development’s proposal was chosen by a selection committee and approved by the CRA Board, he noted.
The developer plans to construct a five-story building with 50 apartment units on the .43-acre site, with about 4,200 square feet of non-residential uses including retail, management office, and fitness center on the ground floor along with parking.
The CRA has an agreement, with stipulations that must be met, for Short Pants Development to take ownership of the property at no cost.
The agreement for the disposition of the property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive required approval by the City Council since it was for less than market value.
Short Pants Development Manager Philip Springer noted that his company is paying into an escrow account the value of the land that has been agreed upon, so they have to be successful for those funds to be released.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle asked about the plans to get the project started.
Springer replied they plan to get started as soon as possible once they get past this. They are looking at a closing on the land in January. The financing is ready to go.
“We would be planning to submit for building permits in February,” he said. “We don’t have control over that process. We plan to break ground as early as possible.”
The CRA agreement with Short Pants requires construction to start no later than 12 months after the closing on the property and to be completed within 18 months thereafter, subject to any extension of time granted by the CRA.
Council President Charlie Lowrance questioned the $62,500 that would go into escrow, which would go to the CRA if Short Pants defaults on any of the requirements in the contract within five years after the closing.
Lowrance asked Springer, “If you were to walk away two weeks from now, you could purchase that property for $62,500. Is that correct?”
Springer replied, “Yes.”
Lowrance said that is a little cheap with the CRA spending almost $200,000 to have the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel demolished and getting the property into the condition it is in now.
He hoped for a successful project, but would like to see the amount in escrow at least what the CRA has invested in it – $200,000.
Springer countered that it would make that property over $400,000 per acre and there is no property south of downtown Orlando that would be worth $400,000 per acre.
Leidel said with the CRA, you have to think differently in how you invest. Spending $200,000 in demolishing a building sounds like a lot, but they will get in return an $8 million to $10 million project.
“The property taxes on that will go up to $100,000 a year so our expense into that is worth it,” he said.
Councilman Mark Stewart asked Leidel if he checked out the company’s past and history and made phone calls to people about previous projects?
Leidel said the CRA only followed the city’s purchasing projects. The agreement shows Short Pants has to have proof of funds before they can move forward.
Mayor John Shoop said he checked online about the major partner who has done a lot of projects.
Springer noted the company has three other projects, totaling just less than $40 million, that are funded and in for building permits in Highlands County.
Council unanimously approved the disposition of the North Ridgewood Drive property to Short Pants Development.