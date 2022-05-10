SEBRING — The City of Sebring is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
To be a member of the CRA Board you must reside or be engaged in business within the city limits, which means a business owner or employed full time.
The board opening is due to the departure of Meghan DiGiacomo, who relocated out of state. The board members serve four-year terms.
The application for submission is located on the city’s website at www.mysebring.com. Click on City Board member applications. Submit your completed application to City Hall, attn: Kathy Haley, City Clerk, at 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring or send by e-mail to kathyhaley@mysebring.com.
City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The vacancy notice will remain open until filled.
The announcement of the opening was inadvertently omitted from the May 3 City Council meeting. But, the opening has been on the city’s website for more than a week.
Haley said Monday there have been no applicants.
The City Council makes the selection of the CRA Board members. CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said Monday the City Council likes to announce a board vacancy at ameeting and then wait until the next meeting to have a period of two weeks to receive applications.
The CRA Board is currently comprised of Chair David Leidel, Vice Chair Kelly Cosgrave and members Brandon Craig, Willem Badenhorst, Tracy McCoy and Rachel Lovett.