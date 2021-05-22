SEBRING — The City Council gave preliminary approval to increasing the annual fire assessment rates, which would include an increase of the residential rate from $80 per unit to $101 per unit.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said with the city’s recent annexations, the estimated revenue at the current 19.7% rate has gone up to $614,000 from $554,000.
The 19.7% represents the portion of the Fire Department’s budget that would be paid by the revenue from the assessment. So at the 19.7% rate, the assessment would cover a little less than one-fifth of the department’s budget.
The city can increase the rate to the 25% level without having to re-notice all property owners.
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said the assessment was not increased last year because of COVID and normally it is increased one or two steps towards that 25%. If it was increased two steps last year and this year, it would be at the 25%, he said.
“Even at the 25%, I want to say that our residential rate would be $101 per house/per residence and that is even way cheaper than the county is, even if we went all the way to the 25%.”
The other concern is that some of the citizens who use the city’s services the most are non-profit entities, which means they don’t pay any ad valorem taxes, Lowrance said. This would move the nursing home rate a little higher where they would pay a little bit more of their fair share for services they receive, he added.
“I would be in favor of moving even all the way up to the 25%, but certainly we need to move this up,” he said.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he agreed with Lowrance.
“We need to look at this because when you raise ad valorem taxes, everybody don’t get that,” he said. “This fire assessment, it’s on everybody’s home and everybody’s property, so like Charlie said, everybody gets to pay their fair share.”
“I have to say, I don’t like taxes,” Carlisle said. “I am an American, I hate taxes, but if we don’t take care of our fire department for our house or something else or our home, then there is nobody there to take care of it.”
Fire Chief Bobby Border spoke of the budgeting for major equipment, stating the department will need another fire engine in the next couple of years. The cost for that will be about $600,000 and then another aerial truck in five or six years at probably about $1.5 million by that time.
Council voted 4-0 to move forward with increasing the fire assessment rate to the 25% level. Members will formally vote on the increase during public hearings at subsequent council meetings.
Councilman Mark Stewart was absent from the meeting.
The current annual fire assessment rates are: $80 per residential dwelling unit, 3 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial warehouse, 4 cents per square foot institutional, 27 cents per square foot nursing homes and $7 per parcel of land.
At 25% the rates would be: $101 per residential unit, 4 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial/warehouse, 5 cents per square foot institutional, 33 cents per square foot nursing homes and $8 per parcel of land.