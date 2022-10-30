SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider a resolution, at its Tuesday meeting, that would increase water and sewer rates for utility customers inside and outside the City.
At an Aug. 16 budget workshop, Council instructed staff to increase water rates by 5% and sewer rates by 10%.
All customers received notice of the proposed rate increase on their October billing statement, according to the Council agenda.
A water and sewer customer inside the City using 10,000 gallons of water would see a monthly billing increase of $4.84.
Outside City water and sewer customers using 10,000 gallons would see a $5.69 monthly increase.
The water meter base rate is projected to produce an estimated annual revenue increase of $133,512.96.
The sewer base rate increase is projected to produce an estimated annual revenue increase of $284,246.28.
The projected annual revenue increase in the flow charge is $195,855.38.
Overall, the increase in utility rates is projected to produce an estimated annual revenue increase of $613,614.62.
The City Council will consider a resolution establishing the utility rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year effective Dec. 1, 2022.
Also, the City Council will consider a budget amendment for the repair of an internal wall/divider at the City’s Western Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The agenda item notes that staff noticed the wall/divider was split and leaking and it became obvious that it was lacking the bracing the other walls have for structural support.
The treatment plant was taken offline and staff has been slowly draining the adjacent aeration taks tin preparation for repairs.
Most of the flow has been diverted to the Cemetery treatment plant.
Council will consider a budget amendment of $18,516 to pay for the low quote of $18,516 from Pro-Weld, Inc. to make the repair.
The Sebring City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.