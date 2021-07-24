SEBRING — The fate of the former Wachovia bank building on North Ridgewood Drive ranges from being renovated into a new city hall or being torn down to make way for parking and a recreational/event space for the downtown.
City Council members, along with the mayor, are split on whether or not to relocate City Hall into the three-story former bank building, while the Community Redevelopment Agency, which owns the property, is eyeing the location for parking for the proposed structure on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee property, which the CRA also owns.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel told the City Council recently that the proposed residential structure on the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property is the top priority of the CRA. That project may have a parking problem, but the solution (using the Wachovia property) conflicts with the potential future use of City Hall, he said. Constructing a parking lot behind the building to be constructed on the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property would be too costly for the CRA.
The solution to the parking issue could be taking down the Wachovia building and turning it into a recreational space with additional parking to remove some of the burden of the parking issues on North Ridgewood Drive.
Leidel’s goal was to find out how serious council was about moving City Hall and what the timeline would be. He also questioned if council foresaw a density issue on North Ridgewood Drive if the CRA goes forward with the Nan-Ces-O-Wee project.
Councilman Mark Stewart doesn’t have any desire to move City Hall to the Wachovia Building.
“I know this is not a perfect space [current City Hall] but it is paid for and I do think it would be appropriate to have parking for the Nan-Ces-O-Wee project somewhere on that location,” he said. “I also think it should be a priority of the CRA to bring that amount of people into the downtown area that will spur growth in every possible way and I am really thrilled about it.”
Councilman Tom Dettman agreed with Stewart.
Council was about to spend around $2 million to renovate the old Wachovia Bank, he said. A fraction of that amount could be used to improve the current City Hall.
“I support the idea of keeping City Hall here,” Dettman said. He suggested the city get an engineer’s report to see if a second-story could be added or explore another way to expand when needed.
“I am not interested in spending $2 million,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t cost you too much to knock it down to make a beautiful parking lot our of it.”
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said he believes the Nan-Ces-O-Wee project will need more parking. He doesn’t believe 30 parking spaces for 50 apartments will work, pointing out the city-owned parking behind the site would be 40 less parking places for the city.
He said moving City Hall to the old Wachovia building would provide parking for the public during the day and during special events.
Lowrance believes it would cost less than $2 million to renovate the former bank building into a City Hall. The current City Hall property is worth at least $1 million in his opinion, Lowrance said, adding to build a new City Hall in 10 years would be more than $1 million.
“I think it would be a great thing to have City Hall over there in the old Wachovia bank building, even though we don’t have a guaranteed purchaser for this [current City Hall],” he said.
Mayor John Shoop believes there is a conundrum concerning the density and the number of parking spaces.
“I still think that the presence of City Hall downtown makes a statement,” he said. “That building does make a statement and can be brought back to life to really be part of downtown.”
Concerning the lack of responses seeking letters of interest in City Hall, the current City Hall was not offered for sale. Shoop said realtors are not going to try to sell the current building unless they have a contract to do so.
Council President Curt Ivy said he is conflicted over the move because it will cost some money to renovate the Wachovia building.
“I had said that maybe sometime in the future we might want to rebuild City Hall here to our specifications to what we need,” Ivy said. “If we can do this downtown, I would not object ... I look at the building and we couldn’t build it [Wachovia building] again for what we can rehab it.”
But, he is still not a proponent of the Wachovia building for City Hall, he said.
Leidel sought an answer within 60 days on the council’s interest. With no consensus from the council and Councilman Lenard Carlisle absent from the meeting, council decided to address the issue at a future meeting (Aug. 17) when they can hear Carlisle’s opinion.
Ivy told Leidel in jest, “It’s a definite maybe.”