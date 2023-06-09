The Sebring City Council Chambers was standing room only recently with those who were in support and those against the upcoming PrideFest event in downtown Sebring.
On May 16, the City Council approved the Highlands County LGBT+ Caucus request of the closure of North Commerce Avenue between Circle Drive and Pomegranate Avenue from 3-11 p.m. Sunday, June 11, for the Fourth Annual PrideFest to be held from 4-10 p.m. The council vote was 4-1 with Councilwoman Terry Mendel casting the “no” vote.
At the recent council meeting, Jeff Shoop, of the Highlands County LBGT+ Caucus, said he came before council to provide an update on Pridefest and the plans to conduct a “safe, secure and legal compliant event.”
While a handful of Florida cities decided to cancel their Pride events, Sebring stands as a beacon of hope in this very dark time, he said.
To minimize risk, Pridefest activities remain a 21-and-over event, Shoop noted. Identification will be verified and attendees will be required to wear bracelets to distinquish event participants.
“Pridefest organizers created a zero-tolerance participant code of conduct so attendees understand the expectations and challenges of hosting this event as we navigate the vague language contained in SB 1438 and await legal challenges to this unconstitutional law.”
Lake Placid resident Earl Claire said he reviewed the event’s application, which the council approved May 16.
“It looks to me (like) you approved everything on it,” including waiving the fees which makes it an event at the taxpayers’ expense, he said. Council approved a variance to the Sebring open container ordinance, so there will be public drinking on Sunday afternoon during church hours.
“I am absolutely appalled,” he said. “I don’t believe the four of you would vote in favor of that. They are after our children, our grandchildren and you all ought to be ashamed of yourselves.”
City Attorney Bob Swaine said Claire had asked council to reconsider its previous vote, which would require a motion and a second in favor of doing so.
Councilman Roland Bishop said he didn’t think it was necessary to have a re-vote.
Councilman Josh Stewart, in a prepared statement, quoted the Constitution’s First Amendment.
“When each one of us was sworn into office, we took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the government of the United States and the State of Florida. That takes precedence in our role as City Council persons,” he said.
“Every one of us has our personal and religious beliefs. To me, those end when I walk in the door. The Constitution comes first,” Stewart said.
“I am not ever going to vote to infringe on the First Amendment rights of any group wanting to hold a lawful event,” he said. “The City Council doesn’t endorse any even by any private organization. What we do is approve road closures and other logistical items.”
This is no different from the event, Sippin’ on the Circle, that the Art League and Rotary did a couple of weekends ago, he said, adding this will be a small event compared to that.