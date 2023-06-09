Sebring City Council

It was standing room only Tuesday night at the Sebring Council Chambers with many expressing opinions on the upcoming PrideFest event.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Sebring City Council Chambers was standing room only recently with those who were in support and those against the upcoming PrideFest event in downtown Sebring.

On May 16, the City Council approved the Highlands County LGBT+ Caucus request of the closure of North Commerce Avenue between Circle Drive and Pomegranate Avenue from 3-11 p.m. Sunday, June 11, for the Fourth Annual PrideFest to be held from 4-10 p.m. The council vote was 4-1 with Councilwoman Terry Mendel casting the “no” vote.

