SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will wait until its Oct. 5 meeting to decide on annexing about 49 acres of the former Harder Hall Golf Course.
At its Tuesday meeting, council was scheduled to vote on final approval of the annexation, but many residents expressed concerns about what type of development would be built near their homes
Bonnie Clark, who lives on Medina Way, said she is in an area that is already within the city.
“My concern and the concern of many of my neighbors is that we want to know what is planned for that property because we have heard a lot of talk about this person, who is purchasing it from Jason [Laman], is quite well known for putting in low income housing,” she said. “Whether or not this is true, I feel like you folks should do some investigation on that to find out exactly what the plan is for that property.
“I don’t know how many of you are familiar with our particular area, but our houses are not low income houses and this will greatly affect the value of our property.
“Let us view the site plans or whatever they have to submit so we can be aware of what is going on,” Clark said.
“We have already had two people who have sold their houses, we have people who have moved there because of the golf course. That is done. Nothing can be done about that, but we are hoping you will take our feelings into consideration and think about our property values and what we have to lose if low income house goes into that area.”
Laman said he owns the 49 acres in Harder Hall. The first 49 acres (the portion of the golf course already in the city) have already been sold.
“The individual that the lady spoke of, I don’t know what the plans would be exactly,” but isn’t it true that any plans would have to be passed by the city to happen.
Laman said, “As far as low income housing, the city would have to approve it, but it wouldn’t be a good plan for the city because it would be less money for the city so it would probably never happen.
“I don’t know the man personally so I can’t tell you the exact plans for the property.”
But, what is being voted on now is that the other 49 acres be annexed so when it is developed it can have city water and sewer service.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich asked Laman if he was currently in negotiations with a developer for the 49 acres that is being annexed into the city.
Laman replied, “We were in negotiations with a couple of different companies, but that came to a halt as they are waiting to see what happens with this.”
There has been no mention of low income housing, he added.
Noethlich said the city received several phone calls asking whether or not there was going to be low income housing.
“We don’t have any plans submitted in reference to either of these properties,” he said. The property already within the city limits is zoned for “mixed use.” So whatever is allowed in mixed use would be allowed on that parcel.
Laman’s property is zoned R-1/single-family residential and would come into the city as R-1, Noethlich said.
If a developer wanted a more intense use, the city may get to a point where it would negotiate with the developer on some type of planned development on how the property would be developed, he said.
One property owner suggested the property owners should get together and purchase the former golf course parcels that are across the road from each existing home.
Laman said he would have been facing bankruptcy if he continued to operate the golf course.
There are 10 golf courses in the county with 100,000 population, he noted. Years ago every golf course was full during the winter, but it hasn’t been that way in a long time.
“Harder Hall would have been closed most likely in 2014 if I wouldn’t have come in and bought it,” he said. “I really thought we could make it a success and we were pretty much on the way to doing it and then when COVID hit, the Canadians didn’t come.”
Councilman Tom Dettman made a motion to table the vote on the annexation until the first meeting in October.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle seconded the motion stating that many people came to the meeting, but he believed with the city in control, with property being annexed, everybody would be happier.
“I guess it is left up to you all to make a deal with Jason, hopefully you will,” he said.
The golf course closed May 30 with word of a land sale and proposed residential development.
The proposed annexation area is generally east of Lafayette Avenue, west of Medina Way and north of Sportsman Avenue. The western part of the annexation area is south of Golfview Road.
The northern part of the golf course, that which is already within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Harder Hall Golf Club, LLC to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.