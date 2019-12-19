SEBRING — The City of Sebring is taking another step before purchasing the old Bank of America parking lot and drive-through teller parcel to provide parking for nearby city-owned properties and for overflow parking for the downtown.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Sebring City Council considered the purchase of the property at 1960 Lakeview Drive, Lot 5, which is also bordered by Franklin Street.
The property is owned by Sebring Flea Market, LLC and has an assessed and taxable value of $179,598, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser website.
Councilman Charles Lowrance, who is an owner of the property, did not participate in the discussion of the property due to the conflict of interest.
The city continues to wait for an opinion from the office of the Florida Commission on Ethics that the sale would be in compliance with the applicable ethics laws.
City Attorney Bob Swaine said there is a proposed contract for the city to purchase the property for $200,000. The council has the results of the appraisal at $202,000.
The contract has a contingency that it would be subject to approval by the Florida Commission on Ethics that it would be a permissible sale and that Lowrance would not be in violation of any ethics laws to close on that sale, he said.
The property is for necessary parking for the library, civic center and Art League properties, Swaine said. Long term there is a thought to revitalize and perhaps add to the facilities that are down there so that it would, in all estimation, drive additional traffic to that.
Councilman Mark Stewart said these are expensive parking lots and he hopes the Community Redevelopment Agency kicks in and does the renovation of this property.
Mayor John Shoop said he spoke with the CRA chairman who said they want to be part of this. They believe any development on the waterfront encourages further development.
So if the city doesn’t buy this piece and the city continues to grow, the parking lot will be much more expensive, Shoop said.
Attorney Ross MacBeth suggested the city get an environment study of the property to determine if the property has any hazardous materials.
Council voted 4-0, with Lowrance abstaining, to table the issue until the Jan. 7 council meeting and directed city administration to have a phase I environmental study of the property.
The city has potential layouts, with an overlay of the existing property, for angled parking and straight-in parking with both layouts creating about 140 parking spaces.